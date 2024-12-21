The federal government has set aside N27 billion for the entitlements of former presidents, vice presidents, heads of state, and professors in 2025

This was contained in the documents of the 2025 Appropriation Bill made available to a newspaper by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

From the investigations conducted, the beneficiaries of this allocation include ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan, and Buhari, alongside their vice and other notable individuals

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated N27 billion for the entitlements of former presidents, vice presidents, heads of state, chiefs of staff, retired heads of service, and professors in the 2025 fiscal year.

Tinubu's govt set aside 27 billion for Obasanjo, Gowon, Buhari, others in 2025. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo, Jonathan, others to get N27 billion from FG

The allocation will benefit former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as ex-Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Additionally, ex-military leaders, including Generals Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, and Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, will also benefit from the allocation.

Breakdown of FG's 27bn for OBJ, Jonathan, others

In the 2025 budget presented by President Tinubu, a total of N1.4 trillion has been set aside for pensions, gratuities, and retirees' benefits.

Specifically, N2.3 billion is allocated for former presidents and vice presidents, while retired heads of service and permanent secretaries are allocated N10.5 billion.

According to the appropriation bill documents, retired heads of service and permanent secretaries will receive N10.5 billion, while retired professors in universities will get N13.5 billion.

Additionally, N1 billion has been allocated for retired heads of government agencies and parastatals.

On Saturday, December 21, investigations by The Punch disclosed the total allocation for these groups amounts to N27 billion.

Tinubu, Shettima’s trips, refreshments to gulp N9.4bn

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will reportedly spend N9.36 billion on local and foreign travel and refreshments in 2025.

This was revealed in the details of the 2025 Appropriation Bill released by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

In the budget proposal, N7.44 billion will be spent on President Tinubu's travels and refreshments, while Vice President Shettima will spend N1.9 billion for the same.

Source: Legit.ng