The tragic stampede at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, has claimed the lives of 35 minors

The Oyo state police have arrested seven individuals, including Naomi Silekunola, the main sponsor of the event

The command’s spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed to the press on Thursday that six injured persons are receiving treatment in a medical facility

Oyo state, Ibadan - A stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has tragically claimed the lives of 35 minors.

Stampede at Ibadan funfair: Death toll hits 35

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, December 18, the unfortunate event occurred at the Islamic High School in the Bashorun area, which was intended to provide 5000 naira to 5000 children.

But things took a devastating turn when the number of children exceeded the expected 5,000, leading to a struggle for entry.

The incident shocked the local community and sparked widespread outrage.

Reacting, the Oyo state government led by Governor Seyi Makinde mourned the loss of lives and ordered an investigation into the tragic incident.

Ibadan funfair tragedy: Police arrest 7 individuals

But a day after, the Oyo state police command announced that seven suspects have been arrested for their roles in the disaster.

As reported by Channels TV, the command’s spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, added that the main sponsor of the event and six others were in police custody.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the State that (8) Persons have since been arrested for their various involvements,” Osifeso said.

Speaking further, the command’s spokesman also said that six persons are injured and receiving treatment in a medical facility.

“So far (35) Thirty-Five Minors have been documented Dead while (6) Six others are critically injured and on various Medical Interventions,” he added.

Osifeso said the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

He urged residents not to panic “as they would witness high level patrols and visible Police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation.”

