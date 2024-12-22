The police have confirmed that 22 people died in the Okija Christmas rice stampede which happened on Saturday, December 21

The figure was made known by the state command public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, December 22

In the statement, the police vowed to protect vulnerable populations and foster a sense of security

Okija, Anambra state - The police in Anambra have disclosed that 22 people were killed during a stampede in Okija, Ihiala local government area (LGA) of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday morning, December 22, obtained by Legit.ng.

The 22 people lost their lives in a crush in Okija town during a charity event on Saturday, December 21. The programme was organised by a philanthropist.

Viral videos that appeared to be from the scene in the southeast state showed lifeless bodies lying on the ground as people shouted for help and cried.

Police provide update on Anambra stampede

Ikenga stated that investigation into the “unfortunate incident” was still ongoing.

The police representative said:

“The police command remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of Ndi Anambra on crime prevention, responding promptly and effectively to emergencies, protecting vulnerable populations and fostering a sense of security and community."

Furthermore, the police added that some of the injured have been treated and discharged while others continue to receive medical care.

Following the tragedy, President Bola Tinubu cancelled all his official events in Lagos, including his attendance at the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta.

In the same vein, the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, expressed concerns about the catastrophe. The security chief, therefore, warned organisers of such events to, henceforth, involve his men.

Stampede in Ibadan, Oyo state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 32 people were killed in a stampede at a charity event in Ibadan attended by dozens of masses.

The incident occurred at Islamic high school in Oyo state where up to 5,000 adults and children gathered for assistance.

