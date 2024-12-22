Christians in the northern part of Nigeria plan to celebrate Christmas amid fear of a repeat of violence that claimed lives recently in Niger and Zamfara states

Legit.ng recalls that on the eve of Christmas in 2023, armed groups killed at least 160 people in Plateau state in a series of attacks on villages

Many expect that security measures at public places across Nigeria will be significantly tightened this December, still, fear spreads among northern churches over fresh bomb attacks

FCT, Abuja - 72 hours to Christmas 2024, many Christians living in northern Nigeria have expressed fear of possible terror attacks.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, December 22, the situation has dampened the festive spirit of some northerners, forcing many families to reconsider their plans for the season.

Christians in Nigeria fearful of Christmas attacks

The newspaper said many residents in the north lamented the negative impact of the alleged high level of insecurity on their ability to celebrate the holidays, particularly Christmas.

On Thursday, December 19, one person was confirmed killed while four others were injured in a bomb explosion which took place in Bassa community of Shiroro local government area (LGA) of Niger state.

Earlier, some Zamfara residents died following the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED). The incident occurred in Maru local government area (LGA) of Zamfara. The state police command disclosed that the attack was carried out by members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

Legit.ng reports that terrorist attacks have raged in northern Nigeria since 2009, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing many, as outlaws continue their mindless operations.

President Bola Tinubu, elected in February 2023 in a highly contested ballot, has promised to attract more investment to West Africa’s largest economy to tackle its persistent security challenges.

Bayelsa approves Christmas break

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri, approved a Christmas break for all civil servants in the state.

The government said the break is to commence on Tuesday, December 24th, and end on Monday, December 30th, 2024. The governor expressed his appreciation to all residents for their continued support and wished them a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

