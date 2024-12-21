At least 17 people were confirmed dead in Anambra state, following a stampede during the distribution of Christmas rice by officials of Obijackson Foundation on Saturday

The stampede broke out at the Amaranta Stadium in Okija LGA of the state during the distribution process, turning what is usually a joyful occasion into a moment of sorrow

Organiser of the event, Obijackson Foundation, has reacted to the tragic incident that claimed lives and left many injured

Anambra state - The Obijackson Foundation has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred during its annual rice sharing event at the Amaranta Stadium in Okija Local Government Area of Anambra state on Saturday morning.

Anambra stampede: Death toll hits 17

The event done annually, was aimed at supporting the less-privileged during the Yuletide season.

But on Saturday, December 21, the event turned tragic following an unfortunate stampede that has reportedly claimed 17 lives and left several others injured and families grieving.

Foundation commiserates with families, Soludo

Reacting via a heartfelt statement, the Foundation extended its condolences to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, the bereaved families, and the entire Okija community, Vanguard reported.

“This tragedy breaks our hearts,” the Foundation stated.

“The annual rice sharing event is a labour of love, aimed at bringing joy and relief to those in need.

“That it resulted in such sorrow is devastating beyond words,” the Foundation noted.

The Obijackson Foundation acknowledged the gravity of the incident and pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy thoroughly.

Obijackson Foundation also pledged to implement enhanced safety measures for future events.

“We humbly seek the understanding of our community as we reflect on this painful moment.

“This setback will not deter us from our mission to serve the vulnerable and uplift those in need. We will learn from this experience and strive to do better,” the statement read.

