Traffic congestion in Lagos has prompted an urgent decision from the Federal Government regarding the Independence Bridge on Victoria Island. Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has ordered the immediate reopening of the bridge to alleviate the gridlock that has paralyzed movement in the Ikoyi area.

Authorities working on opening Lagos bridge

Confirming this development, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, revealed that her team is already mobilizing efforts to facilitate the reopening.

Speaking with our correspondent late Wednesday, Kesha explained that remedial measures are underway to restore the bridge for vehicular access, despite previous structural damage.

"Yes, that is true. The minister has directed me to open it. But as it is, we are trying to see how we can do remedial measures so that we can open the bridge for vehicular movement because we have already broken parts of the bridge," Kesha stated.

She, however, cautioned that it remains uncertain whether the bridge will be accessible by the next day, as her team is working through the night to ensure a safe reopening.

"We are still unsure if commuters will be able to use it tomorrow. But we are currently working overnight to do some remedial work. We are working on that. The destruction had gone a bit far, but all hands are on deck to, hopefully by tomorrow, open the bridge to traffic," she added.

Lagos closes crucial bridge for repair

The directive follows the Federal Government’s earlier plan to close the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) for major repairs and maintenance. Authorities had previously announced that the bridge would remain inaccessible until May 2025 to facilitate comprehensive rehabilitation.

However, the mounting vehicular congestion in the area appears to have necessitated a reassessment of the closure timeline.

The Independence Bridge is a critical link for commuters navigating Lagos Island, and its closure had led to severe disruptions in daily travel.

With thousands of vehicles relying on this route, the unexpected shutdown caused long tailbacks and delays, particularly in the Ikoyi and Victoria Island corridors.

While the reopening offers temporary relief, concerns remain over the bridge’s structural integrity. Engineering teams will need to strike a balance between ensuring public safety and addressing the pressing demand for free-flowing traffic.

The extent of damage to the bridge remains a challenge, and experts are expected to continue working on long-term solutions to restore its full functionality.

As efforts continue, commuters are advised to stay updated on official announcements regarding accessibility and possible alternative routes.

Authorities are expected to provide further guidance in the coming days regarding the status of ongoing repairs and the projected completion timeline for the full rehabilitation of the Independence Bridge.

