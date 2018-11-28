Courses under art department in Nigeria: Get the full list
Courses under art department in Nigeria lay a solid foundation for someone who wants to pursue a career in entertainment, public relations, international affairs, and related sectors. Since almost every higher learning institution in the country has a fine and applied arts department, you are likely to find multiple schools offering the same course at different tuition fees.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
For several reasons, the arts faculties and departments in Nigerian universities are among the most populated categories. First, most of these courses are affordable to many parents and self-sponsored students. Secondly, since Nigeria's art industry has also gone global, the government and private investors invest in this country's art schools and make them the best on the continent.
What are the courses under art department in Nigeria?
Choose a course under art that will help you grow your career. Nigerian universities offer art students many alternatives through the course major and minor system. Alternatively, you can take a short course while pursuing any art-related degree programme. Here is a list of art courses in Nigeria:
- African & Asian Studies
- Anthropology
- Arabic & Islamic Studies
- Arabic Language
- Arabic Language and Literature
- Arabic Studies
- Archaeology
- Archaeology and Tourism
- Arts (Combined Honours)
- Arts Education
- Chinese Studies
- Christian Religious knowledge
- Studies of Theology
- Classical Studies
- Comparative Religious Studies
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
- Communication and Language Arts
- Communication Arts
- Communication Studies
- Counselling and Psychology
- Creative and Visual Arts
- Creative Arts
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Drama, Dramatic or Performing Arts
- Economics
- Economics and Development Studies
- Education Arts
- Efik-Ibibio
- English and International Studies
- English Language and Communication Studies
- English and Literary Studies
- English Language
- English Language and Literature
- English Studies
- European and Nigerian Language
- Fashion and design
- Make-up artistry
- Fashion modelling
- Film Arts
- Fine Art and Applied Arts
- Fine Arts and Design
- Foreign Languages and Literature
- French
- French and International Relations
- French and International Studies
- French with German or Russian
- Fulfulde
- Graphic design
- Geography
- Geography and Environmental Studies
- German
- German Combined with French or Russian
- Guidance and Counselling
- Hairdressing and styling
- Hausa
- History
- History and Sociology
- History and International Studies
- History and Political Science
- History and Strategic Studies
- History and Archaeology
- History and Diplomacy
- History and Diplomatic Studies
- History and International Relation
- Igbo
- Igbo or Linguistics
- International and Comparative Politics
- International Relations and Diplomacy
- International Studies and Diplomacy
- Islamic Studies
- Kanuri
- Kiswahili
- Languages
- Languages and Linguistics
- Languages and Literature
- Languages Arts
- Languages Arts and Yoruba
- Library and Information Science
- Linguistics
- Linguistics of Urhobo
- Linguistics of Yoruba
- Linguistics of Edo
- Linguistics and African Languages
- Linguistics, Igbo and other African Languages
- Literature in English
- Mass Communication
- Media Studies and Mass Communication
- Modern and European Language
- Modern Language and Translation
- Music
- Nigerian Languages
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Performing Arts
- Performing Arts and Culture
- Philosophy and Religious Studies
- Philosophy
- Political Science
- Political Science and Conflict Resolution
- Portuguese
- Psychology
- Psychology and Human Development
- Religion and Science
- Religious and Human Relations
- Religious Studies or Theology
- Religious and Philosophy
- Religious Studies
- Religious and Cultural Studies
- Russian with French or German
- Russian
- Sociology
- Sociology and Anthropology
- Theology
- Visual and Applied Arts
- Yoruba
- Yoruba and Communication Arts
- Theatre and Film Studies
- Theatre and Performing Arts
- Theatre Arts
- Theatre and Media Arts
What are the best art courses in Nigeria?
Here are the top ten best art courses in Nigeria in 2022:
- Graphic design
- International Studies
- Fashion design
- Foreign Languages
- Political Science
- Theatre Arts
- Nigerian Languages
- Music
- Philosophy and Religious Studies
- Modern Language and Translation
What are the courses in fine and applied arts?
Historically, painting, sculpturing, architecture, music, poetry, theatre, and dance are fine arts. Today, the list includes filmmaking, photography, design, and conceptual art. All the educational courses related to these studies are fine art courses.
Applied art, on the other hand, focuses on designing and decorating objects for everyday use. However, fine and applied art courses often overlap because you can use skills and knowledge gained in a fine art course to build an applied art career.
What are the best courses in art department?
These are the 15 best art department courses in Nigeria:
- Archaeology and Tourism
- Arts Education
- Chinese Studies
- Studies of Theology
- Literature in English
- Mass Communication
- Performing Arts
- Performing Arts and Culture
- Philosophy
- Visual and Applied Arts
- Theatre and Film Studies
- Theatre and Performing Arts
- Theatre Arts
- Theatre and Media Arts
- Theology
Which university is best for an art student in Nigeria?
Here is a list of universities in Nigeria that offer fine and applied art courses:
- Delta State University
- Federal University
- Niger Delta University
- University Of Jos
- University Of Nigeria Nsukka
- University of Benin
- University of Lagos
- The University of Nigeria, Nsukka
- University of Ibadan
- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
- University of Port-Harcourt
- Bauchi State University, Gadau
- The University of Ilorin
- The Ekiti State University
- Ado-Ekiti – Ekiti State
- The Bayero University, Kano
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- University of Uyo
- Delta State University
- Afe Babalola University
- Benue State University, Makurdi,
- The University of Calabar
- College of Ibadan
All courses under art department in Nigeria assure you a bright future if you put effort into your studies. Therefore, let your passion and dream guide you when selecting a programme to study.
READ ALSO: Best courses to study in the world
Legit.ng also shared a list of the best courses to study worldwide. Today's highly competitive employment sector requires people to be careful when selecting courses.
Some programmes are already flooded. Select a course that will assure you a job and take your career to greater heights.
Source: Legit.ng