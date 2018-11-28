Courses under art department in Nigeria: Get the full list

Courses under art department in Nigeria lay a solid foundation for someone who wants to pursue a career in entertainment, public relations, international affairs, and related sectors. Since almost every higher learning institution in the country has a fine and applied arts department, you are likely to find multiple schools offering the same course at different tuition fees.

For several reasons, the arts faculties and departments in Nigerian universities are among the most populated categories. First, most of these courses are affordable to many parents and self-sponsored students. Secondly, since Nigeria's art industry has also gone global, the government and private investors invest in this country's art schools and make them the best on the continent.

What are the courses under art department in Nigeria?

Choose a course under art that will help you grow your career. Nigerian universities offer art students many alternatives through the course major and minor system. Alternatively, you can take a short course while pursuing any art-related degree programme. Here is a list of art courses in Nigeria:

African & Asian Studies

Anthropology

Arabic & Islamic Studies

Arabic Language

Arabic Language and Literature

Arabic Studies

Archaeology

Archaeology and Tourism

Arts (Combined Honours)

Arts Education

Chinese Studies

Christian Religious knowledge

Studies of Theology

Classical Studies

Comparative Religious Studies

Communication and Language Arts

Communication Arts

Communication Studies

Counselling and Psychology

Creative and Visual Arts

Creative Arts

Criminology and Security Studies

Drama, Dramatic or Performing Arts

Economics

Economics and Development Studies

Education Arts

Efik-Ibibio

English and International Studies

English Language and Communication Studies

English and Literary Studies

English Language

English Language and Literature

English Studies

European and Nigerian Language

Fashion and design

Make-up artistry

Fashion modelling

Film Arts

Fine Art and Applied Arts

Fine Arts and Design

Foreign Languages and Literature

French

French and International Relations

French and International Studies

French with German or Russian

Fulfulde

Graphic design

Geography

Geography and Environmental Studies

German

German Combined with French or Russian

Guidance and Counselling

Hairdressing and styling

Hausa

History

History and Sociology

History and International Studies

History and Political Science

History and Strategic Studies

History and Archaeology

History and Diplomacy

History and Diplomatic Studies

History and International Relation

Igbo

Igbo or Linguistics

International and Comparative Politics

International Relations and Diplomacy

International Studies and Diplomacy

Islamic Studies

Kanuri

Kiswahili

Languages

Languages and Linguistics

Languages and Literature

Languages Arts

Languages Arts and Yoruba

Library and Information Science

Linguistics

Linguistics of Urhobo

Linguistics of Yoruba

Linguistics of Edo

Linguistics and African Languages

Linguistics, Igbo and other African Languages

Literature in English

Mass Communication

Media Studies and Mass Communication

Modern and European Language

Modern Language and Translation

Music

Nigerian Languages

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Performing Arts

Performing Arts and Culture

Philosophy and Religious Studies

Philosophy

Political Science

Political Science and Conflict Resolution

Portuguese

Psychology

Psychology and Human Development

Religion and Science

Religious and Human Relations

Religious Studies or Theology

Religious and Philosophy

Religious Studies

Religious and Cultural Studies

Russian with French or German

Russian

Sociology

Sociology and Anthropology

Theology

Visual and Applied Arts

Yoruba

Yoruba and Communication Arts

Theatre and Film Studies

Theatre and Performing Arts

Theatre Arts

Theatre and Media Arts

What are the best art courses in Nigeria?

Here are the top ten best art courses in Nigeria in 2022:

Graphic design International Studies Fashion design Foreign Languages Political Science Theatre Arts Nigerian Languages Music Philosophy and Religious Studies Modern Language and Translation

What are the courses in fine and applied arts?

Historically, painting, sculpturing, architecture, music, poetry, theatre, and dance are fine arts. Today, the list includes filmmaking, photography, design, and conceptual art. All the educational courses related to these studies are fine art courses.

Applied art, on the other hand, focuses on designing and decorating objects for everyday use. However, fine and applied art courses often overlap because you can use skills and knowledge gained in a fine art course to build an applied art career.

What are the best courses in art department?

These are the 15 best art department courses in Nigeria:

Archaeology and Tourism Arts Education Chinese Studies Studies of Theology Literature in English Mass Communication Performing Arts Performing Arts and Culture Philosophy Visual and Applied Arts Theatre and Film Studies Theatre and Performing Arts Theatre Arts Theatre and Media Arts Theology

Which university is best for an art student in Nigeria?

Here is a list of universities in Nigeria that offer fine and applied art courses:

Delta State University

Federal University

Niger Delta University

University Of Jos

University Of Nigeria Nsukka

University of Benin

University of Lagos

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Ibadan

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

University of Port-Harcourt

Bauchi State University, Gadau

The University of Ilorin

The Ekiti State University

Ado-Ekiti – Ekiti State

The Bayero University, Kano

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

University of Uyo

Delta State University

Afe Babalola University

Benue State University, Makurdi,

The University of Calabar

College of Ibadan

All courses under art department in Nigeria assure you a bright future if you put effort into your studies. Therefore, let your passion and dream guide you when selecting a programme to study.

