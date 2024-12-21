President Bola Tinubu has said he had cancelled all official events scheduled for Saturday, December 21, over the recorded deaths at stampedes in the FCT and Anambra state

Tinubu said the move was to more the victims of the stampede and sympathise with their families

The president then called on states and other stakeholders to adopt effective crowd control in situations like this and urged event organisers to adhere to all directives to avert such situations

President Bola Tinubu has announced the suspension of all official outings in Lagos on Saturday, December 21, including the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta. Tinubu's action was to honour the victims of stampedes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Anambra state.

The two tragedies resulted in significant loss of life and left many others injured. Tinubu was scheduled to watch the boat parade and other activities from his residence in Ikoyi, but dignitaries were left waiting when he cancelled his appearance after receiving briefings on the tragedies.

Abuja, Anambra stampedes: Tinubu called for crowd control

Tinubu urged states and relevant authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures immediately, noting the disturbing similarity between the recent stampedes and a tragic incident in Ibadan, Oyo State, earlier this week. He emphasized that local and state authorities should no longer tolerate operational lapses by organizations involved in charitable and humanitarian activities.

The president commiserated with the victims' families, praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the innocent Nigerians who died in the stampedes. He also wished a quick recovery to the injured and reiterated that such mishaps are avoidable if event planners adhere to necessary safeguards and protocols.

Tinubu's cancellation of events is a sombre reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety and crowd control at public events. His call for stricter crowd control measures and adherence to safety protocols is a timely reminder of the need for vigilance and responsibility in event planning.

17 died in Anambra stampede

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anambra experienced a shared of tragedy on Saturday morning, December 21, when 17 people died in a stampede that happened during the sharing of Christmas rice.

The tragic incident reportedly happened at Okija, Ihiala LGA of the state when the officials of the Obijackson Foundation commenced the distribution of the rice.

It was learnt that the foundation has been sharing Christmas rice with the community for years, but this year's event turned tragedy,

