A petrol-laden tanker, two articulated trucks, one 18-seater bus, two small commercial cabs (Micra) and three motorcycles got burnt in Iyana-Ajia, Egbeda area, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, the tanker is still burning, while other affected vehicles have been turned to ashes.

The incident happened around 4:30 pm on the Ibadan axis of the Ibadan-Ife Express road, very close to the ongoing Iyana-Ajia bridge.

Source: Legit.ng