BREAKING: Panic as Explosion Rocks Ibadan, Details Emerge
A petrol-laden tanker, two articulated trucks, one 18-seater bus, two small commercial cabs (Micra) and three motorcycles got burnt in Iyana-Ajia, Egbeda area, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city on Saturday.
As of the time of filing this report, the tanker is still burning, while other affected vehicles have been turned to ashes.
The incident happened around 4:30 pm on the Ibadan axis of the Ibadan-Ife Express road, very close to the ongoing Iyana-Ajia bridge.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844