Mary Bruce’s biography: age, height, salary, career, is she married?

Mary Bruce is a famous American journalist based in Washington, D.C. She is a Senior White House Correspondent at ABC News and is a highly respected face in the journalism industry. She has a wealth of experience in the field.

When Mary Bruce was a little girl, she dreamt of becoming a journalist. Therefore, she worked hard to make her dreams a reality. Read on to learn more about her age, height, salary, career, marriage, and children.

Profile summary

Full name: Mary Bruce

Mary Bruce Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th May 1985

25th May 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Washington DC, United States of America

Washington DC, United States of America Current residence: Washington DC, United States of America

Washington DC, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilogrammes: 58

58 Hair colour: Golden

Golden Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Duane Moore

Duane Moore Children: 2

2 Daughter: Eve

Eve Father: Henry Bruce

Henry Bruce Mother: Rose Read

Rose Read Sisters: 1

1 Alma mater: National Cathedral School and Washington University in St. Louis

National Cathedral School and Washington University in St. Louis Profession: Journalist

Journalist Twitter: @marykbruce

@marykbruce Instagram: @marykbruce

Mary Bruce's bio

ABC's Mary Bruce was born to father Henry and mother Rose Read. She has one sister.

Where is Mary Bruce from? She is from Washington DC, United States of America. She was born there and resides in the same area to date. Her nationality is American, and she is of White descent.

How old is Mary Bruce?

Mary Bruce's age is 36 years as of January 2022. When was Mary Bruce born? She was born on 25th May 1985, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

The Senior White House Correspondent went to the National Cathedral School. After leaving the institution, she proceeded to Washington University in St. Louis from 2001 to 2005. She graduated with a degree in History and Spanish.

Career

Where is Mary Bruce? The journalist is at ABC News, where she has worked for the last 15 years. She started her career in September 2005 at FDC Reports. At the time, she was a reporter. She worked there for one year and one month and left in October 2006.

Her next job was at ABC News, where she works to date. She has climbed the ladder and is now a Senior White House Correspondent. When she joined ABC News, she was a desk assistant. She assumed the job from October 2006 until October the following year.

She was then promoted to the This Week Researcher/Segment Producer, a role she held until May 2010. She then became a General Assignment Producer from May 2010 to May 2011.

In May 2010, her employer made her a White House Producer. She held the role for five years and one month. In May 2015, she was promoted to the position of Multi-Platform Reporter for five months.

In September 2015, she became a Congressional Correspondent. She held this title for 2 years and one month. She was then promoted to a Senior Congressional Correspondent in September 2017.

What is Mary Bruce's new job?

She is now a Senior White House Correspondent at ABC News. She assumed the role in January 2021.

Mary Bruce's net worth

The journalist allegedly has an estimated net worth of $700,000. Her journalism career is her primary source of income.

On the other hand, Mary Bruce's salary ranges between $93,429 and $117,963 annually.

Is Mary Bruce married?

The ABC journalist is married to Duane Moore. She first met him in 2010, and the two started dating shortly afterwards.

He proposed to her in 2013, and the couple tied the knot in September 2015. The two have kept their relationship away from the media.

Did Mary Bruce have a baby?

Is Mary Bruce pregnant? She is not pregnant at the moment but was in 2021. She is a mother of two. Her first child, a son named Elvis, is three years old.

In March 2021, she revealed that she was expecting her second child, a baby girl. When she got pregnant again, she thought it was another boy but was excited to find out she was carrying a little girl.

Her second-born, Eve, was born on Thursday, 24th June 24 2001. She weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches at birth.

Mary Bruce's height and weight

The respected journalist is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs about 128 pounds or 58 kilograms and has golden hair and brown eyes.

What happened to Mary Bruce?

Many people were concerned about her whereabouts when ABC announced changes in January 2021. She was moved from the role of Congressional Correspondent to a new position, a Senior White House Correspondent at ABC News.

Mary Bruce is an American journalist currently serving as a Senior White House Correspondent at ABC News. She has over 15 years of experience in journalism, and many people look up to her.

