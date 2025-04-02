Eric Chelle coached his first two games as Super Eagles head coach against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Victor Osimhen scored all three goals as Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 and drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe

A former Super Eagles forward has defended the manager for utilising some players out of position

A former Nigerian international has defended head coach Eric Chelle for using players out of position during the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle coached his first games in charge of the Nigerian national team during the March international break, showcasing what he has to offer to the country.

Nigerians criticised Eric Chelle for his team selection against Zimbabwe. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: AFP

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Nigeria beat Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. He scored against Zimbabwe, but the Super Eagles could not keep the lead.

The result leaves Nigeria fourth in the Group C of the qualifiers, with Rwanda and Benin Republic second and third with eight points, while South Africa lead with 13 points.

Nigeria's seven points has them above Lesotho on six points, while the Warriors are bottom of the group with four points from four draws, including two against the Super Eagles.

Nigerians criticised the manager for the draw against Zimbabwe, particularly his in-game management and playing some players out of their natural position.

Victor Ikpeba defends Eric Chelle

One of the noticeable players who were utilised out of position were Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman during the qualifying games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Arguably the best right-back in the Premier League this season, Aina was played at left-back to accommodate Bright Osayi-Samuel, while the African Footballer of the Year was played in the number 10 position.

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba has defended the manager for these decisions, particularly with Aina playing on the left side of the defence.

Ikpeba claimed he supports Chelle naming an unchanged XI for the game against Zimbabwe after the 2-0 win in Uyo, which is what most managers do.

He added that the substitutions against Rwanda did nothing to influence the game, hence, it was a correct call to start them all on the bench for the second game.

Speaking about Aina playing on the left, he added that it did not influence the outcome of the match as the team had enough chances to win but didn't take it.

“It has nothing to do with Aina playing on the left flank. Aina is a utility defender; he plays on both the right and left, so it's nothing new,” Ikepba said on Super Sports Monday night football as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Aina has proven his versatility throughout his career. He has played 123 games as a right-back, 70 as a left-back, 55 in left midfield, 36 in right midfield and 30 as a centre-back.

Ola Aina limped off injured during Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Manchester United. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, he is set for a scan after limping out of Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Manchester United last night with an injury.

The team's weaknesses in key areas were exposed in March, particularly during the disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in midfield and in defence.

