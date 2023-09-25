The Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, which commenced on July 24, has entered its last week

Of the 20 housemates who participated in the reality show, only six made it to the finals, and they are Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere

Come October 1, one of the final six would be the crown winner of the mega prize of N120 million

Popular reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition entered its ultimate week as the trio of Venita, Soma, and Angel left the house on Sunday, September 25, leaving Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere as the finalists.

The show started with 20 housemates and later saw four new people arriving as guests. There were different fights, competitions, and relationships, among other dramas.

Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere are the last six standing. Credit: @bigbronaija

Ahead of the final show slated for Sunday, October 1, 2023, Legit.ng takes a look at each of the top six finalists.

1. Ilebaye, the Gen Z Baddie that gave us drama

Ilebaye made it to the finalists after she emerged as the Head of House on the reality show.

She was one of the female housemates who was involved in one drama or the other and was popular for breaking down in tears.

Before Tolani Baj's exit from the house, she and Ilebaye had some heated moments over their male colleague Neo.

This is the first time Ilebaye would make it to the finals, having been evicted from the Level Up edition in 2022.

2. Cross Da Boss purchased immunity

Cross emerged as the first finalist in the All Stars edition after he used his 4,000 Moniepoint to buy himself an ultimate immunity pass.

Unlike Ilebaye, this is the second time Cross would make it to the final week, as he finished in the fourth position during the Shine Ya Eye edition.

One of the highlights of Cross' stay in the house was when he became the first housemate to take food to the diary session.

Another was when he became the HoH and went on to pick only male housemates to stay with him in the exclusive longue.

3. Mercy Eke, the former winner who wants to win again

Mercy Eke made it to this season's list of finalists after she had the least nominations during the last eviction nominations in the house.

This is the second time Mercy would be making it to the finals as she emerged as the winner of the PepperDem season.

Her record as a past winner has made some viewers campaign against her, which saw actress Anita Joseph taking to social media to defend her.

One of Mercy's highlights in the house was her drama with ex-lover Ike and her friendship with Whitemoney.

4. Cee-C, One time finalist

Cee-C became the third finalist on the All Stars edition during the final Black Envelope game in the house.

She was a finalist in the Double Wahala season, and this could be her chance to emerge as the winner.

One of the moments Cee-C made headlines was when she had a messy fight with her younger colleague Ilebaye that saw them calling each other unprintable names.

At some points in the house, billionaire son Kiddwaya offered to give Cee-C N120m if she agreed to exit the show.

5. Adekunle, the second Level Up housemate on the finalist

Adekunle managed to escape the last eviction show on Sunday, September 24, 2023, which saw him become one of the top six finalists.

Ilebaye and Adekunle were housemates in the Level Up season. However, unlike the Gen Z Baddie, this is the second time he would be finishing as a finalist, having finished fourth place in 2022.

Adekunle was also the first Head of House in the All Stars edition. He also made headlines over his relationship with Venita.

Pere, the many stars General

Like Adekunle, Pere made it to the finals after escaping the last eviction.

Pere is the second Shine Ya Eye edition housemate who made it to the last stage this season.

The actor made headlines after he punched a hole into the wall during an exchange with Doyin that almost turned physical.

Another highlight was the moment Pere broke down in tears after the house's parrots revealed what some housemates said about him.

