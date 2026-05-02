Pastor Adeboye has declared that Nigeria's next president is already determined by God ahead of the 2027 elections

The general overseer of the RCCG urged Nigerians to view political events through faith rather than anxiety

The cleric also called for prayer and civic participation as political positioning intensifies ahead of the next poll

Redemption City, Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, said on Saturday, May 2, that Nigeria’s next president, ahead of the 2027 general elections, has already been determined by God.

Speaking during a workers’ meeting at Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye said political outcomes remain subject to divine authority regardless of campaigns or political calculations.

RCCG's Pastor Adeboye says Nigeria’s 2027 presidency is already determined by God. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

‘Will of God will be done,’ says Adeboye

The RCCG general overseer told the congregation that while political activity would continue to intensify in the lead-up to 2027, believers should see events through the lens of faith rather than anxiety, The Punch reported.

“The next president has already been decided by God, who owns the universe. It is not something we can determine by human effort alone. The will of God will be done," he said.

He stressed that human participation in politics does not override what he described as divine sovereignty over national leadership.

2027 elections: Adeboye advises Nigerians

The cleric cautioned Nigerians against excessive worry over political developments, urging citizens to maintain trust in what he described as God’s control over the nation’s future.

“I never said we should not be involved in politics, but we must understand that God has the final say in the affairs of men,” he said.

Legit.ng notes that the clergy's remarks come as political positioning quietly builds across parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, with potential contenders already beginning consultations and alignments.

Pastor Adeboye calls for prayers ahead of 2027 polls

Adeboye urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and peaceful as the country edges closer to another election cycle, emphasising a balance between civic participation and spiritual reflection.

“We should do our part, but we should also keep on praying and trust God. That is what is satisfying to me,” he added.

Nigeria’s 2027 elections are expected to further shape the country’s political direction following a turbulent and highly competitive 2023 general elections, with parties already strategising for influence, alliances and voter mobilisation.

The RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, says human effort will not change the outcome of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

Adeboye speaks on Tinubu's wife as RCCG pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye clarified that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will not be removed from her position as a pastor in the RCCG.

The cleric explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions.

Source: Legit.ng