A Muslim man, a cybersecurity specialist, has reacted on Facebook after the Jerry Eze Foundation sent millions to his account

The man shared a screenshot of the credit alert and sent a heartwarming message to the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener

Pastor Jerry Eze had earlier launched a $525,000 (around N721 million going by the current exchange rate) grant to support 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key sectors

Yunus Oyetunde, a Muslim and a cybersecurity specialist, who applied for the Jerry Eze Foundation grant, has displayed the millions that the non-governmental organisation recently credited him.

Yunus, in a Facebook post on April 29, sent a heartfelt appreciation message to Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), whose foundation gave the grant.

A cybersecurity specialist reacts after receiving millions in a grant from the Jerry Eze Foundation. Photo Credit: Yunus Oyetunde, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had earlier unveiled a $525,000 (around N721 million) grant to support 100 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key sectors.

Muslim man hails Pastor Jerry Eze

In his Facebook message, Yunus shared a screenshot showing that the foundation credited him with a grant of N4.2 million.

A grateful Yunus appreciated Jerry, noting that his generosity has reminded him that true humanity does not know religious, cultural and tribal boundaries.

He added that the cleric's gesture reflects the kind of world he believes we could build together. His statement partly read:

"...Dear Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze,

"Good evening, and I hope this message meets you well, Sir!

"I simply want to say #ThankYou from the very bottom of my heart

"Your kindness and generosity reminded me, once again, that true humanity knows no religious, tribal, or cultural boundary.

"As an #EthicalHacker (that I am) and even as a Muslim (even though I currently don't want to be described as a practitioner of any religion),

"Receiving such warmth and openness from you meant more than words can fully express. But it is a reflection of the kind of world I believe we can build together, One rooted in love, respect, unity and sharing of fun and funds..."

A cybersecurity specialist reveals that Pastor Jerry Eze's foundation sent him N4.2 million. Photo Credit: Yunus Oyetunde

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Jerry Eze Foundation: Man's testimony stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's testimony below:

AAron Jarz Israel said:

"Congratulations 🎊 kindness is humanity and humanity is religion 💕 I pray the 4m doubles in ur hand so you can help others too.

"The country needs more kind and generous people the good news and gospel will be spread."

Ifeanyi Ajaero said:

"You don't know his God or you don't want to surrender your life to Jesus Christ? Don't let it be to late before you embrace the God that pastor Jerry call upon."

Abudu Kassim said:

"These are the kind of heart filled stories one wakes up and give hope.Not charlatans in the name of pastors causing reputation damage to the church."

Halima Abubakar said:

"This is what a lot of churches and men of God shld be doing to change the trajectory of Nigerians Economy when you say pple shld pray God's answers come by using other humans. God bless Pastor Jerry it is not to give rice and oil it is positively changing people's economic situation for good these ones too will empower others."

Elizabeth Anosike said:

"You don't know his God? Well, his God is Elshaddai The God Almighty, ELROI The God who sees us, The IAM That IAM, The very present one in times of need, The Lord Jesus Christ.

"It'd be good to get to know his God and connect to the Altar of fire."

Jerry Eze Foundation shortlists candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Jerry Eze Foundation had shortlisted candidates nationwide for its business grants

The new development is a key part of the selection process for the initiative targeting 100 young business owners across Nigeria.

In a notification sent to successful applicants and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, the foundation confirmed their progression to the next stage of the exercise. The communication explained that all shortlisted applications will now undergo a detailed assessment by the foundation’s review committee before final funding decisions are made.

Source: Legit.ng