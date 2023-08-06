The loud shouts, fights and all-round drama that many look forward to seeing whenever the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has started delivering as Ilebaye & Ceec go head-to-head

A viral clip of season 4 housemate Ceec taking on the youngest housemate in the house in a very messy fight has sparked reactions online as fans take sides

In the trending video, Ilebaye was seen to have gotten physical when she pulled Ceec's hair, something that has been a ground for disqualification in the past

Alcohol mixed with other substances is never a good combo, as the after-effect of the Saturday night party on the Big Brother Naija show saw veteran reality TV star, Ceec take on youngster, Ilebaye.

The shouting match between the pair was voracious as Ceec launched at her colleague, calling several unprintable names and phrases.

Clips of the moment Ceec and Ilebaye got physical during a fight after the Saturday night party. Photo credit: @ceec_official/@ilebaye/@rammyspace

Source: Instagram

During the face-off between the pair, most of the male housemates on the show were seen trying very hard not to interfere as they saw it as ground for one of them to get physical, which would get them disqualified.

Ilebaye, during the fight, lost control of her temper and grabbed Ceec's hair but quickly turned it into a warm embrace, seeming like a hug.

Watch the full video of the fight between Ceec and Ilebaye below:

See another video of the battle between Ceec and Ilebaye below:

See the reactions that the clash between Ceec and Ilebaye stirred online

@agustinemaureen:

"That means Generator Z baby is at fault."

@official_khaida:

"Thank GOD people have seen baye true colors oo sha i trust cee c she no dey carry last."

@coco__trish:

"Disqualification calling a Gen Z."

@beauty_benita:

"If baye don't live 2moro that means the production did beauty dirty."

@emiliaezeanya:

"Ilebaye is making effort to trend but this fight that happened today I will support her with my last sweat you know why don’t make people trash and look down ceec is just a very big fool by putting her mouth with insult everyday you are lawyer with empty brain."

@chinwejessicaifeama:

"To be honest Ceec provoke Baye, even if the girl has annoying the gang up is too much."

@keshaoprah:

"This girl is giving them super headache I wonder why they say she gat no respect hmmm did she come there to respect anyone Ceecs is Cross hehehe."

@itsmargaretmary:

"Biggie's children make una take an easy oh."

xander_zeze:

"Una never truly ready to fight sey dis one na fight like this."

