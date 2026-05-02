A video of Pastor Lazarus Muoka, founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, with his wife, has sent social media users into a frenzy

The general overseer and his wife, whom he referred to as Mummy GO, had arrived at the crusade ground for his church's program in Ikwuano, Abia State

While many people hailed the arrival of Pastor Muoka, some netizens commented about the cleric's wife, marvelling at her appearance

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries founder, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and his wife have arrived at the crusade ground in Ikwuano, Abia, for his church's forthcoming program.

A short clip the cleric shared on his TikTok handle on May 1 showed the moment he and his wife, Mummy GO, alighted from their jet and were received by church officials.

Pastor Muoka and his wife arrived at the crusade ground in Ikwuano, Abia State. Photo Credit: @pastorlazarusmuoka

Source: TikTok

Muoka appreciated God for their safe arrival, promising that the crusade would be a refreshing and impactful time in God's presence.

While stating that the atmosphere is already set for a divine visitation, he urged worshippers to attend the crusade prayerfully and expectantly. Muoka wrote on TikTok:

"The General Overseer and Mummy G.O of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries have successfully arrived at the crusade ground in Ikwuano Abia State, Nigeria, ahead of this weekend’s highly anticipated program.

"We thank God for a safe and smooth arrival.

"It promises to be a refreshing and impactful time in God’s presence, as preparations intensify for Wonderful Moves of God as of old”

"The atmosphere is already set for a divine visitation, and great expectations are in the air. Come prayerfully. Come expectant."

Some people reacted to finally seeing the cleric's wife.

Pastor Muoka was seen with his wife, whom he referred to as Mummy GO. Photo Credit: @pastorlazarusmuoka

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Lord's Chosen GO

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of the Lord's Chosen church founder and his wife below:

Godfirst victor said:

"Welcome daddy and Mummy, Holy Ghost got you covered."

Anna~Vincenzo said:

"Wow, the young lady is the new wife?"

Chinonso Agu said:

"Greater grace, I pray, be released upon my daddy in this program."

Alex Fave 🥰🥰🥰 said:

"Thank God for journey mercy 🙏 More grace daddy."

Too much money said:

"Daddy and Mummy, you are highly welcome. I thank God Almighty for journey mercy granted unto you."

userjoydike said:

"Na so daddy and mommy I dey hear."

purple starrrrr✨✨✨ said:

"Welcome, daddy, more grace upon u, I pray as people dat didn't go for d program receive every prayer point our G.O will declare tomorrow and next."

pheonah55 said:

"Mommy is so beautiful."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Lord's Chosen founder had finally opened a TikTok account.

Lord's Chosen founder's warning to content creators

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of the Lord's Chosen church had sent a serious warning to content creators.

In a video released on his church's official TikTok handle, Pastor Muoka fired back at content creators, declaring that they are toying with their lives and generation.

He noted that they should be able to prove their assertions and claims that miracles are fake, as failure to do so would lead to perpetual suffering in hell, according to the Bible.

Source: Legit.ng