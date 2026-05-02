Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has revealed that she had a powerful vision where she saw Yinka Ayefele, describing it as a shocking and beautiful moment for the whole world

The actress explained that the vision may not be about physical healing alone, but serves as a reminder that God is still in the business of doing the impossible

Habibat shared the vision as a message of encouragement, urging people never to limit what God can do and to believe that miracles still happen

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad Adunni has stirred emotions online after sharing a vision she had about Tungba gospel singer Yinka Ayefele.

The actress revealed that in the vision, Yinka Ayefele, who has been using a wheelchair since a car accident years ago, was seen walking again, a moment she described as deeply moving and filled her with joy.

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad reveals powerful vision where she sees gospel singer Yinka Ayefele walking again. Photo: realomojinad/ yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Habibat explained that the vision was not just about the physical healing of the singer, but carried a wider meaning of hope and restoration.

According to her, it was a sign that divine intervention can change situations that seem permanent, and that faith should never be abandoned.

She wrote:

“Last night, I had a powerful vision that touched my heart deeply. In this vision, I saw Yinka Ayefele—a man known for his strength and resilience—walking again. It was such a shocking and beautiful moment. Not just for him, but for the whole world. People were amazed, filled with wonder, and overwhelmed with joy. And in that moment, I found myself saying, ‘What a wonderful God we serve.’”

Habibat added that the vision symbolised God’s ability to restore and renew, even in places where hope seems lost.

The actress emphasised that miracles still happen and encouraged people to hold on to faith no matter what they are facing.

“Sometimes, what looks permanent in our lives can be changed in an instant by God’s power. Situations that seem beyond repair can be restored. Strength can return. Joy can be renewed. Never limit what God can do,” she concluded

Read Habibat Jinad's post below:

Fans react to Habibat Jinad's revelation about Ayefele

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Many people expressed strong faith and shared personal emotions after reading her message.

@akinboyedamilola5:

“There's nothing He cannot do protocols breaker”

@swiftaviation_travelz:

“Yes ooo ..what my God can not do does not exist 🙌🏻 God we be say him and miracle na 5n6 🙌🏻😍”

@inioluwa602:

“Thanks for this ma,am really in need of it because am tired”

@softlovediaries1:

“I have never dreamt about him on the wheelchair,he’s always walking. So I believe,I’m hopeful and expecting the miracle.”

@alhajaadejokeabenigold24:

“(HE) is a miracle working God🤏🏽👏”

@jumoke_george:

“Is there anything too much, or impossible for our God to do?”

Habibat Jinad encourages fans with vision of Yinka Ayefele walking again, saying God can change permanent situations in an instant by His power. Photo: realomojinad/ yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Habibat Jinad calls out Lateef Adedimeji

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Habibat Jinad spoke about her strained relationship with Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

She said the actor blocked her on Instagram for four years after she invited him to feature in one of her movie projects.

Habibat explained that she later discovered the block when she tried to contact him again, adding that he only unblocked her in January 2025.

Source: Legit.ng