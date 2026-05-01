A Nigerian man's post went viral on social media after he shared his encounter with a project supervisor

In a now-viral post, he shared the chat he had with the supervisor, who raged bitterly and hurled curses at him

The post drew massive reactions as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian undergraduate drew attention online after he published details of a heated conversation with his final year project supervisor.

The WhatsApp chat showed the lecturer reacting with anger and using repeated harsh words towards the student.

Project supervisor blasts student over late project submissal. Photo credit: @austinmichael/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student posts chat with project supervisor

Identified as @austinmichael on TikTok, the student narrated what happened when he contacted his supervisor.

He explained that he had reached out to ask whether he could submit his third chapter for review and corrections.

The request appeared to provoke the supervisor, who responded with fury.

According to supervisor, the student did not hand in the work earlier as expected.

He raged that the entire semester had passed without the submission being made.

The furious supervisor mentioned that he had already issued instructions for students to submit, even after examinations had concluded, which he believed was already an unusual allowance.

He expressed frustration that the student was only enquiring at that stage and questioned the delay.

The supervisor’s voice note contained repeated hostile remarks directed at the student.

He noted that the student had ignored earlier opportunities to submit and was now asking at an inappropriate time.

Man shares his worrying chat with project supervisor. Photo credit: @austinmichael/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

At the end of the voice note, he expressed extreme displeasure and made it clear that he found the timing unacceptable.

In his words:

"You want to know. Thunder fire you for asking me. You want to know when I will be around. Thunder fire you. Beginning of a semester to the end of a semester you refuse to submit. I have given announcement again even after exams it's not done anywhere. I said come and submit. You are now asking. Thunder fire you wherever you are. Thunder fire you. There where you dey. You dey craze."

Reactions as man shares chat with project supervisor

After the voice note was postedon TikTok, it went viral and attracted comments from viewers.

People who saw the post took to the comments to share their perspectives.

Some sympathised with the student, while others felt the supervisor’s anger was understandable given the delay.

@Gift Godfred said:

"If you were lucky to have a good supervisor that didn't stress you drop a heart."

@Lilylove said:

"I remember when my supervisor told us that she will deny us!!!! Omor this people get anger issues o."

@RUTH said:

"Omo thank God for Doc uchechi. May God bless you ma. With all my delay and procrastination I come meet this kin supervisor eeh. I go dey cry everyday."

@Chinecherem said:

"My project supervisor got tired of me then,he told me to work on any topic I like and write undertaking on my acknowledgement he’s late now Rip to the decade."

@Mimi said:

"Omo my supervisor na the best oooo he even gave me money to support my project. Omo ehh I couldn’t believe my eyes and he is so stress free."

@ChinchinVendorInAkungba/Ibadan said:

"My own supervisor tell me say shey make e send my project for me make I read am by myself."

@Teemarh reacted:

"You even get your Supervisor Number. Mine did not give us number And Since 3 months ago that I submit my Topic he have not approve it. Osumi."

@Lizzyblink added:

"Omo this Unizik project supervisors are over doing this, my own supervisor never even see my chapter one he talk say make we bring chapter 2."

See the post below:

Project supervisor sternly warns student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the response her friend got from her project supervisor after sending her a message.

The final-year student had sent a project topic to the supervisor for vetting and possible approval, but the woman was angry.

Source: Legit.ng