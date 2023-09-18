BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has now become the latest finalist on the reality show

Ilebaye burst into tears after securing her spot in the finals by winning the tough Head of House challenge

A number of BBNaija fans took to social media to react to Ilebaye’s win with many of them celebrating her

The BBNaija All Stars reality show is gradually coming to an end and the housemates are trying their best to secure their spots in the finals.

One way of doing that is to become the Head of House for week 9 ahead of the season finale in week 10.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, the housemates gathered in the arena to play their usual Head of House game but they never expected that the task would be as strenuous as it was.

The housemates were provided with big black boards that had two handholds and two footholds each. The reality stars were instructed to hold on to the bars without moving their hands or foot. Whoever maintained the position the longest would be the winner.

Many housemates started to drop out along the way after they could no longer bear the pains in their arms and legs. Big Brother decided to switch things up when it remained Angel, Pere and Ilebaye in the game. They were instructed to remove one of their legs from the foothold and not rest it on the board. Pere dropped out shortly after that.

The HOH battle remained between Angel and Ilebaye. Soma was seen encouraging Angel to hold on to the bar after Big Brother also instructed them to remove one hand, however, she could not keep up and later dropped out.

Ilebaye wins Head of House, secures spot in finals

After Angel dropped out of the HOH game, Ilebaye burst into tears upon realising she had won the game. Cross came to carry her and Mercy also put her arms around her to show support.

See the touching video below:

Ilebaye picks 4 BFFs

Just like other Heads of House, Ilebaye was made to choose four of her co-stars who would enjoy her HOH win.

She chose Angel, Mercy, CeeC and Venita to be her BFFs for the week.

Reactions as Ilebaye becomes finalist with HOH win

Ilebaye’s HOH win was no doubt a significant one because it made her a finalist on the show. A number of netizens had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

kaz_oye:

“You all see this is not any pity game…. She fought through. ❤️”

_i_am_seun:

“BBN All stars winnerGen z baddie.”

official_lizzybaby_gal:

“She is really strong.”

a.sheanni:

“It's obviously showing house mates are not happy.”

Mamarazoo:

“I’m so happy she won .. pere was so full of himself.”

maryjane__official:

“Our Gen Z finalist .”

chyomsss:

“I was so happy for her . I was literally shouting . I prefer her winning to Angel . I don’t want 1% vote on finals . Atleast she deserves it . HOH or no HOH , she will still be there.”

Yes_am_adababy:

“Gen z baddie for a reason!!!”

mizkemz:

“Even though she didn't have anyone gingering her apart from Cross who only went to her last minute, she still won!!!! I just hope those agbayas won't make her reign miserable. Jealous lots!”

bellajohnson6218:

“Indeed, we serve a faithful God, see how i am crying. Bayetribe we made it. God thank you for Baye.”

vanessaoflagos:

“I’m proud of my girl BAYE Resilience at its peak.”

iam_karl3x:

“Omo illebaye weight was the key to her winning she wanted it so bad.if u heavy u no fit win on one leg.kudos to her.”

preternatural__ritashantal:

“Fact that there was no body to encourage her and she still won I am impressed .”

fine_nenye:

“I’m so proud of her mehn.”

symply_nature:

“Ilebaye is strong o. Congratulations baye.”

daddysgirl_treasure_:

“Baye of Bayetribe, the underdog they didn’t expect congratulations baby girl … her fans you guys should make her win ooo she has made it easy for you guys ooo.”

Pere gets violent with Alex

In other related BBNaija All Stars news, Legit.ng news earlier reported that Pere got into an altercation with Alex over a mattress.

The altercation led to Pere yanking off the mattress with Alex still on it.

After getting thrown off the bed, Alex kept reiterating that Pere was trying to provoke her so she could hit him, and she also vowed none of them would sleep in the space they were fighting for.

