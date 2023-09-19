The BBNaija All Stars season is drawing to a close and the housemates are now competing to be in the finals

In the last round of nominations before the show finale, five of the housemates are facing possible eviction

Venita, Adekunle and the three others up for eviction got many fans of the show talking

The BBNaija All Stars nomination list before the show finale has now caused an online buzz.

The show which just entered its 9th week has already seen three housemates secure their place in the finals, namely CeeC, Ilebaye and Cross.

In an unexpected turn of events, rather than automatically put all of the housemates up for possible eviction, they were made to go into the Diary Room for nominations.

BBN All Stars’ fans react to 5 housemates up for eviction before show finale. Photos: @officialadekunleolopade, @veezeebaybeh, @soma_apex

After the round of nominations, five housemates emerged on the eviction chopping block and they are Adekunle, Venita, Pere, Soma and Angel.

See video below:

See how the housemates nominated below:

Fans react to 5 housemates up for eviction ahead of show finale

The final BBNaija All Stars nomination list was trailed with mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens were pleased to see that their faves were not up while others commented on housemates who plan to sneak to the finals.

Read some of their comments below:

juliejullzz:

“I love it … all the conspiracy brought them here .”

jesses_o_concept:

“Angel played herself.”

atieno.nyakiamo:

“Soma wants to cry,if he likes let him cry blood.”

queen_veey22:

“Soma go cry through out this week.”

Iampecubills:

“Welcome home soma.”

officialvickyace:

“Shippers are up .”

norse_chy:

“Couples goals.”

flexcruzy:

“This one sweet me ooo.”

consohganda:

“As it should be.”

ama_agyeiwaa89:

“This is so unfair. They should all be up for eviction.”

queenof_shebaa:

“Tonight’s nominations is for couples, husband and wife’s will be going home on Sunday Congratulations to the 4 Finalists,.. Ceec .”

nellyoflagos:

“Na God catch angel @ilebayeee fans for don vote for her now but because of what she did yesterday join them call ilebaye thief.”

Ilebaye becomes BBNaija All Stars finalist

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Ilebaye has cinched her spot on the BBNaija All Stars finals.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, the housemates gathered in the arena to play their usual Head of House game but they never expected that the task would be as strenuous as it was.

After Angel dropped out of the HOH game, Ilebaye burst into tears upon realising she had won the game. Cross came to carry her and Mercy also put her arms around her to show support.

Source: Legit.ng