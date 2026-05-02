Popular socialite E-Money confirmed his N50 million pledge to Carter Efe after the comedian defeated singer Portable via unanimous decision at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos

The businessman made the announcement at the end of the event, stating that he puts his money where his mouth is

The event organisers praised the night as a success, noting that the celebrity bout delivered excitement and met expectations, while fans reacted strongly to both the fight outcome and the large cash reward

Celebrity businessman Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, has confirmed a massive reward for comedian Carter Efe after a highly anticipated celebrity boxing match against controversial singer Portable in Lagos.

Before stepping into the ring, Portable had confidently bragged about claiming his third boxing belt, relying on his previous exhibition victories against Charles Okocha, Kelvin Power and Speed Darlington.

However, Carter Efe completely defeated the Afrobeats singer over three rounds at the much-talked-about Chaos in the Ring event to secure a unanimous victory, following weeks of intense public clashes.

E-Money announces N50 million reward for Carter Efe following his win over Portable at Chaos in the Ring 4. Photo: iam_emoney1/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Right after the conclusion of the show, the CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, Ezekiel Adamu, shared his thoughts on the successful night, pointing out that they kept their promise of delivering an entertaining show while expressing gratitude to everyone involved.

“We promised Chaos in the Ring, and we have delivered very entertaining fights tonight. There is more coming, thanks to everyone who made this a success and to the fighters for the great display.”

E-Money then grabbed the microphone to address the victorious comedian.

He congratulated the winner and made it clear that he always backs up his words with actions, confirming the N50 million reward to him.

“You know we put our money where our mouth is, and so congratulations, Carter, on your win. N50 million for you,”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to E-Money's gift to Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@myResearch_ said:

"😂E Money no be playing! Promised 50M, dropped am like recharge card. Portable dey hospital dey ask na only blow I blow? Carter don turn billionaire overnight next fight I dey sell my kidney to enter ring! 💰🥊🥊"

@priscanall commented:

"EMoney drop 50M like say na market change 😂 Carter just win fight and jackpot same day. Naija way: fight finish, money enter. Who dey organize next one ...make I register?"

@MR_HEYZ1 wrote:

"Money dey this country. Lowkey na people way dey do silly things dey see dis money pass"

@iamvickynation reacted:

"Omo!!! This is massive, I've always known Carter will always have that advantage over Portable 💔😂"

@BLACK__DIAAMOND said:

"Big respect to E-Money for fulfilling the promise . ₦50 million is a massive W for Carter Efe. This win plus the payout will seriously boost his streaming career and open more doors. Well deserved."

Carter Efe to receive N50m from E-Money after boxing victory against Porable. Photo: iam_emoney1/carterefe

Source: Instagram

E-Money gifts Peller and Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that E-Money gave Peller a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla and also handed Carter Efe £5,000 to repair his damaged car.

This happened after both streamers visited his residence to apologise following a viral video where they were seen smashing each other’s car windscreens with stones.

E-Money expressed displeasure over their actions but still supported them, calling for another car to be given to Peller while also giving Carter Efe money.

Source: Legit.ng