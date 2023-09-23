Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars Whitemoney, expressed his disappointment with his team for not making it to the final week of the show

As reported by Legit.ng, Whitemoney, along with Neo, Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola, faced eviction during the last Sunday show, September 17

In an interview with media personality Hero Daniels, Whitemoney alleged that his team mismanaged his votes, ultimately leading to his eviction

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has blamed his team for not making it to the last week on the reality show.

Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney, alongside Neo Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola, were during the last Sunday eviction show, September 17

Whitemoney claimed in an interview with media personality Hero Daniels that his team sold his vote, resulting in his eviction.

Not stopping there, he narrated how they hacked his Instagram account and demanded a ransom of $10k (about N8m), among other things.

“During my stay in the All-Star House, I was facing both internal and external battles. And I felt it. Things were happening. When I came out, I discovered that a lot of things were happening to me when I was inside; my [Instagram] page got hacked, my votes got sold by my own team, internal betrayals.

“Yes, my votes got sold by my own team. Internally, I was betrayed. I didn’t go on the show to win and I knew I was not going to win. And I know that the winner is going to be a woman. I already had that message from the beginning of the show. But I know I was prepared to get to a very large extent, which I did; for eight weeks,” he said in parts.

Whitemoney’s video sparks reaction

chef_violetta_amaka:

"What if he is telling the truth? Why will he level these kinds of allegations on his team?"

bellotoheeb185:

"That means this people Dey leave money behind ooo. Baye tribe make una get ready oo. I heard mercy left 50m for tie finals ."

misshembe:

"Na why you tie headtie like who dey go catechism?."

priscytwins_auto_care:

"Those of you laughing & commenting negatively against him are not different from Naira & his crew. Mockery & B#lly is now Nigerians national anthem!"

muditayo:

"So a member of his team acted as a hacker and demanded ransom. This is terrible."

