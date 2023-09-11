BBNaija All Stars housemate, Cross, has now emerged as the Head of House for week eight

The reality show star emerged as the winner after playing different rounds of tasking games with his co-stars

Shortly after his HOH win, Cross was made to choose his BFFs and he picked only male housemates

The BBNaija All Stars show has now entered its eight week and a new Head of House has emerged.

In the evening of Monday, September 11, 2023, the remaining housemates on the reality show gathered in the arena to play their Head of House game for the week.

BBNaija All Stars’ fans react as Cross chooses only male BFFs after winning HOH. Photos: @crossda_boss, @bigbronaija

The first game involved the housemates being divided into different teams as they arranged wooden tiles on a narrow stand while rolling a ball on it for it to land inside the basket on the other end.

After playing the different rounds of the Head of House games, Cross was eventually announced as the new HOH for week eight, taking over from Omashola of week seven.

Videos made the rounds showing the moment Cross was announced as the new Head of House. His co-stars were seen celebrating his win in a heartwarming way.

Cross picks only guys as his BFFs

In usual BBNaija All Stars manner, Cross was told to pick four of his co-stars who would enjoy his HOH win with him. This includes staying in an exclusive lounge and enjoying its amenities among other things.

Interestingly, Cross decided to show love to his male housemates by picking only them as his BFFs. They include Neo, Whitemoney, Adekunle and Pere.

Reactions as Cross picks only male housemates as BFFs

The news of Cross’ first HOH win soon spread on social media and many netizens had things to say about him choosing only male housemates for his BFF.

Read some of their comments below:

queenofdsun:

“If na babe win ehn, she go pick all d guys as BFF. My gender dislikes each other.”

darlington_mide:

“Dem wan go plot who dem wan comot.”

Oghenerieru:

“White money de almost all the bffs cos of cooking .”

janded_c:

“I like that he didn’t choose any of d ladies…I also loved the fact he choose Pere first.”

iam_karl3x:

“It’s an all men’s week make we just Dey observe dem wit cruise . Hope he wins he’s wager sha .”

Faith.endy:

“Them go begin plot nonsence for up now .”

teeto__olayeni:

“WhiteMoney ability to cook they favor am for BFF duties .”

Jkaoso:

“Na guys squad .”

chizzy_nuel:

“Men mount .”

Kim Oprah and Doyin get evicted from BBNaija

BBNaija All Stars eviction show returned on Sunday, September 10, and saw one of the special house guests, Kim Oprah, evicted.

Kim was introduced to the house as a special guest alongside Prince, Lucy, and Omashola on August 20.

Aside from Kim, Doyin was also evicted from the show. Legit.ng recall reporting that the five housemates who were up for eviction during the week were Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Kim Oprah.

