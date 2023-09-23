As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show starts to get to its crescendo, love affairs built in the house have started to crumble

On Friday night, September 22, the famous Adenita love affair between Adekunle Gold and Venita crashed

The pair had gone on a lover date but ended the night as two separate human beings instead of as a more committed couple

The Big Brother Naija house is a very twisted place, and it takes a lot of conviction to leave the show the person that went in.

After weeks of Adekunle and Venita being a couple together on the show, it seems their love affair has come to a tragic end.

A clip of Venita crying after Adekunle broke her heart goes viral. Photo credit: @veezeebeybeh/@officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Videos of Venita crying while telling Angel what Adekunle did to her during their lover's date go viral.

"He made jokes about having a child" - Venita shares with Angel

A shattered Venita was seen in the toilet crying profusely as she shared with Angel how her date with Adekunle went.

She revealed Adekunle's jokes about having a child and how he asked her if she would come for the child's naming ceremony.

Adekunle and Venita had been the only love interest on the All-Stars season.

Watch the clip of Venita crying and talking to Angel below:

Fans go gaga as Adekunle breaks up with Venita

See the reactions the video stirred:

@eluuup75:

"The way Venita will wash Adekunle in reunion eehh."

@god_fearer21747:

"Adekunle just exited the ship with an invitation to her to his child's naming ceremony."

@vienneydolls:

"Ahhh!!! Adekunle you be better savage!!!! jesus!!!! Wtff! Once again,, Venita!! There's more to life than boys ooo.... Ohhh, I can't stop laughing!!!!"

@omosilekunola_:

"When you said baye only follow men up and down no be man break ur own heart."

@luchianofab:

"This boy has been playing games all these while…. Why do people derive joy in breaking people’s hearts…. Kai ! This is not fair."

@hive24722:

"How did y'all not know that their relationship won't work??! Talk more of surviving outside? I mean all the signs where there."

@theslimgirlwithin_:

"THERE’S MORE TO LIFE THAN BOYS."

@its__rayomi:

"This one serious o, u dey relationship ur boyfriend dey invite u to him future baby naming ceremony ... Deks self no try but wouldnt blame him venita's attitude is draining."

@winn3338:

"And ur were insulting baye abt boys now ur the one crying coz.of boys yooh."

Clip of Venita feeding Adekunle trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Adekunle and Venita getting quite cuddly during the early days of their relationship

The video stirred so many criticisms online as many noted that Adekunle had lost his focus and was getting carried away with his relationship with Venita.

In the viral clip, Venita was seen feeding Adekunle like a baby.

Source: Legit.ng