The Benue State head of service, Agbogbo Ode, has been declared dead. This was announced in a statement by Dcns. Serumun Aber, the secretary to the state government, on Saturday, May 2.

He was said to have died after a brief illness, and the government described the demise of the head of service as "sudden".

According to Channels TV, Ode died on Saturday, and his death was described as an impeccable technocrat. The government described him as a respected authority in public service, stating that his death was a huge loss to the state at large.

Source: Legit.ng