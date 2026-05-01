A resurfaced interview of Lateef Adedimeji weeping over cruel comments directed at his wife, Mo Bimpe, has triggered massive emotional reactions online following the arrival of their babies

The celebrity couple recently welcomed triplet boys after five years of marriage, putting an end to the harsh online attacks from critics who repeatedly mocked the actress over childbearing

Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the new parents while slamming trolls who previously suggested that the popular actress had tampered with her womb

A touching video of Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji breaking down in tears has resurfaced online just hours after he and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, welcomed triplets.

The clip, which is now circulating widely, shows the actor speaking emotionally about the harsh words directed at his wife during their years of waiting for children.

Lateef Adedimeji trends as past emotional interview about trolls resurfaces following the birth of his triplets with Mo Bimpe. Photo: adedimejilateef/deyola_a

Source: Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, recently announced the arrival of three baby boys after five years of marriage.

Their joyous news has been met with celebrations across social media, especially from fans and colleagues who had witnessed the couple endure constant trolling.

The couple had kept the pregnancy away from public eyes until the announcement, making the birth of their three boys a surprise that has now turned into a wave of joy.

In the resurfaced interview with Chude Jideowo, Lateef Adedimeji stated that for years, online critics mocked Mo Bimpe, calling her barren and even spreading cruel claims that her womb had been tampered with.

The actor explained how deeply those comments hurt his wife, revealing that he often encouraged her to ignore the insults and focus on their own journey.

His tears in that moment reflected the pain of watching her suffer in silence while strangers judged them without knowing their private decisions.

The old interview, now trending again, has stirred emotions among fans who see the family’s story as a powerful act of resilience.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ashkaf46 reacted:

“And most of the people that call her barren are women 💔💔 like how can you be so evil and mock someone for something that is even beyond their power 🥺 God is not human and now all of them can wallow in their shame coz God gave them 3 at once to shut the haters 🙏”

@ree_rehanat commented:

“Algorithm dey work. With my thoughts ni?? I remember this video and many more Kai Dimeji and his wife's eye don see shege but Allah Showed up in a way they did not expect”

@Buddyvic1 wrote:

“God will always remember the good heart people and will never leave them to suffer! I’m happy for them”

@ajoke_oro said:

“When God wants to bless you, he makes sure he does it in a way that shuts the enemy up for good”

@omo58742 wrote:

“I usually told people that it was their choice to enjoy their marriage before having kids 🧒 Alihamdulilah so happy for them 🥰❤️”

@Adae_Odogwu reacted:

“He was so emotional that they had to take the camera off his face till the tears went back. He knew what his wife suffered from trolls.”

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe spark reactions as emotional interview resurfaces after their surprising triplets announcement. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef Adedimeji addresses social media absence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji spoke following deep concerns from fans over his sudden social media disappearance.

The actor and his wife kept a low profile after a viral clip showed the actress holding two babies.

Lateef later reassured his worried supporters on X that his family was doing well and would return soon.

Source: Legit.ng