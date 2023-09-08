The Big Brother Naija All Stars house was thrown into chaos following a recent revelation by the in-house parrot

After Pere's initial outburst over what Doyin said about him, he got into an argument with her and almost went physical

Despite other housemates' efforts to restrain him, Pere damaged Biggie's wall, and he was summoned into the diary room

Even though Pere denied telling Cee C and Doyin that he liked Kim Oprah and Cross moved to her regardless, the latter refused to back down.

Doyin stood her ground in a video sighted online, insisting the conversation happened, and Pere kept asking her to stop lying.

Pere lands in trouble with Biggie after punching a hole in the wall Photo credit: @aprokohub

Source: Instagram

Not one to be intimidated, Doyin challenged Pere to do his worst, and the actor kept advancing towards her, baring his fist.

Pere ended up punching a hole into the wall despite how other guys in the house tried to hold him and almost knocked over another structure.

Doyin kept calling on her alibi, Cee C, to speak up as she was dragged out of Pere's presence before he would hit her.

Pere, who had earlier threatened to go physical on Doyin, was thereafter summoned into the diary room by Biggie.

Netizens react to Pere's outburst

franklyspeakingfact:

"Pere will get strike over getting angry over what he said. Did Pere forget he said that."

e._vangel:

"Doyin should learn to keep quiet some times, doesn’t she get exhausted from talking."

misschloe_2024:

"Alex instigated this fight, and she didn’t bother to held Pere back after he threw the bottle of water and walked towards Doyin.. This Doyin Girl is a nuisance ‍."

jenny.arrey.3:

"Funny how people seem to think Doyin is the problem when gurl is trying to prove her innocence, funny !!!! She has the right to speak up ,cuz most of u will still say she lies a lot mtweee."

jennypinky10:

"Am not any of their fans but the truth is Pere said that thing ceec was there I know for a fact doyin talks too much but they want to pin it on her."

Source: Legit.ng