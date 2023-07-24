BBNaija All Stars housemate, Adekunle Olopade, has now emerged as the first Head of House for the season

The reality show star completed the HOH task with the highest time of 12 seconds and was thereby announced as the winner

A number of BBNaija fans took to social media to react to Adekunle’s emergence as the first HOH of the season

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Adekunle, has now hit a milestone on the show by becoming the first Head of House for the season.

Just like other Big Brother shows, the Head of House task took place on a Monday evening and the housemates were made to participate in a task to determine the HOH.

The task was a memorization game and it involved the housemates opening each of the 20 boxes provided to get an idea of what was under it. They were not told to pick envelopes from a bucket and were given 60 seconds to pick out an identical pair of what was on their envelopes from the boxes they had previously opened.

Fans celebrate as Adekunle becomes BBN All Stars' first HOH.

The game also involved the housemates dancing before they could carry out their tasks. Eventually, Adekunle emerged as the winner of the memory game with the fastest time of 12 seconds.

Adekunle selects 4 BFFs to enjoy HOH lounge with

Unlike in previous years, Adekunle had to select four other housemates to enjoy his HOH benefits with him.

The BBN All Stars housemate decided to choose four guys. They were Frodd, Seyi, Soma and Cross.

See the video of the moment he was announced as the winner below:

Netizens react as Adekunle becomes BBN All Stars’ first Head of House

The news of Adekunle becoming the first HOH for the season soon caused a big buzz on social media. Many netizens celebrated his big win. Read some of their comments below:

The.jaypee:

“Bad Boy Deks starting off strong!!”

Rihans.kitchen:

“Adekunle is definitely winning this season.”

babygirl4ever__:

“This boy is a genius,it’s his brains that would take him far. Good job Ade.”

akinilori01:

“Adekunle means business.”

just_kanyin:

“First HoH of the season.”

thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“My intelligent and smart guy.”

teeto__olayeni:

“I’m happy with all guy selection sha. Let’s not be choosing girlies soon then have stories that will touch like last year ”

mabel_ima:

“Intelligence wan finish Kunle .”

