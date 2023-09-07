Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke received a strike for breaching the house rules regarding microphone use and whispering

The Pepper Dem Gang Season 4 star was reprimanded by Biggie on the evening of Thursday, September 7, 2023

In this stern warning, Biggie cautioned Mercy that accumulating two additional strikes would lead to her instant disqualification from the show

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke gets first strike on the show Credit: @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Biggie warned Mercy that two more strikes would exclude her from the show, if she wasn't careful.

"Big Brother found you guilty of breaking the house rule on microphone use and whispering, hereby issued a strike, two more strikes, and you will be immediately disqualified from the Big Brother's house," he said.

Mercy's strike came after Biggie punished Neo Energy and Pere for breaking the house's communication rule.

See the video below

BBNaija Mercy Eke's strike sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@nainy23:

"Mercy Lambo .. 120M is in ur account like this.. biggie had to frown and make that transfer."

@dee_mens1:

"Biggie trying hard to prove say he no be bias . We see you Biggie."

@themiderachel:

"Haaaaaaa ."

@poshsypce22:

"Day of reckoning. Microphone infringement warning

"Mercy Eke is abt to face the full wrath of Biggy. If we are being honest she long had it coming."

