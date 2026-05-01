A young Nigerian lady has gotten many talking after she wrote JAMB two times, not because she failed, but because of her age

The JAMB candidate posted screenshots of her UTME result of 2025 and 2026, lamenting the reason her score had gone lower

Her social media post is trending on social media, with many congratulating her academic feat and brilliance

A young Nigerian lady, Oyekale Henrietta Olaoluwakiitan, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing her experience of writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice.

The lady, identified as @thatgurlhennie, posted screenshots of her results from two different years on TikTok, explaining why she had to retake the exam.

A JAMB candidate writes JAMB twice because she was underage. Photo credit: @thatgurlhennie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she first sat for the exam in 2025 but was unable to proceed with admission because she did not meet the required age at the time.

The required age to write the JAMB UTME and gain admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria is a minimum of 16 years old by September 30th of the admission year.

Lady shares her 2025/2026 UTME performance

In the result she shared from 2025, Henrietta recorded an aggregate score of 303, with strong performances in subjects such as Mathematics and Economics. She had 81 in Mathematics, 80 in Economics, 70 in English, and 72 in Public.A.

However, after retaking the exam in 2026, her aggregate score dropped slightly to 293. This time, she had 58 in English, 76 in Economics, 89 in Mathematics, and 70 in Commerce.

Reacting to the outcome, she noted that her English score affected her overall performance in the second attempt.

She said in the TikTok post:

“English messed it up… and I had to rewrite this year because last year I was underaged. Oh well I didn’t get more than what I got last year but yhh!"

The screenshots of a Nigerian lady who wrote JAMB twice. Photo credit: @thatgurlhennie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Underage applicants (under 16) are generally prohibited, but "exceptionally brilliant" candidates may be considered if they score 320+ in UTME, undergo special screening, and have an Indemnity Form submitted by their institution.

Parents must sign an indemnity form for underage candidates, and they are encouraged to allow children to develop normally rather than forcing them into university early.

Reactions as lady writes JAMB exam twice

The post quickly gained attention online, with many Nigerians reacting to her results and sharing their opinions on rewriting the exam. Some of the comments are below.

Shemmy said:

"Nice one, love that for you."

Ogechukwuuuu said:

"Get in joor!!!!😍"

Anjolaoluwa said:

"Una sabi book o."

See the TikTok post below:

Science student shares 2026 JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady, Ogbu Favour, shared her excitement on TikTok after checking her 2026 UTME result. Despite many candidates expressing disappointment over their scores, she celebrated hers, explaining that it exceeded the cut-off mark required for her chosen course.

She revealed that her score met the admission requirement of 140 for her preferred institution and course, which she hopes to study in Benue State. Her reaction stood out because many others with higher scores were still unhappy with their results.

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many social media users reacting differently. While some congratulated her and appreciated her positive outlook, others questioned why she was satisfied with the result.

Source: Legit.ng