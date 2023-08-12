Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke got into a heated argument with her male counterpart, Ike, over the pizza provided by Biggie for the housemates

In an escalated scene, the beauty influencer boasted of her wealth and shamed Ike for refusing to let her take another portion of the cheesy snack

However, Mercy's objective was to give the extra pizza to Frodd, but Ike, who is currently the Head of House, didn't allow her

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

BBNaija All Star Season 8 housemate Mercy Eke made waves online with a video of her aggressively declaring her financial competence over Ike.

In the viral clip, the beauty influencer sarcastically stated her intention to launch a pizza business for her male counterpart Ike.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy and Ike fight over pizza slice in Biggie's house Credit: @official_mercyeke, @dominosng @iam_ikeonyeoma

Source: Instagram

This audacious declaration followed a wager task that sparked a contentious exchange between the two contestants, and generated a flurry of responses on social media.

The scene occurred during a wager task in which the housemates were supposed to have a ration of the limited amount of pizza pieces thoughtfully provided by Biggie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ike, who is the current Head of the House (HOH), stopped Mercy Eke from taking another pizza portion beyond her own share.

However, Mercy's plan was to give the extra pizza to Frodd, but HOH prevented her from doing so.

See the video below

Mercy Eke's altercation with IK sparked reactions

This scene surprised her fellow housemates and sparked a flurry of hot takes on various social media.

See comments below:

@Hamsuf:

"She no know say the naira wey she keep for her account don dey crash, before she commot inside that house she fit no fit buy fridge again."

@gggg44558701:

"Big men pay in dollars mostly."

@OKWYtycoon:

"I pity people wey dey waste their time to watch this scripted drama."

@OKWYtycoon:

"I pity people wey dey waste their time to watch this scripted drama."

@stilldey4u:

"Okay na for factory dem dey do pizza now. Okay oh."

@Gerald_yea:

"After telling him he doesn't wipe his buttcks after pooing? What are these two even doing?"

@dimpledhanna:

"Ex lovers' fight dey sweet sha."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere have dropped their observations on the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng