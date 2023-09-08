BBNaija All Stars Pere couldn't hold back tears, after the house's parrots unveiled some conversations going on about him in the house

The life-sized statue had earlier caused a stir when it divulged a conversation regarding Doyin's nomination, which included Neo and Angel

Just as the housemates were still reacting to the initial revelation, Big Brother's parrot added more flames by revealing what the housemates said about Pere

BBNaija All Stars Pere was spotted in uncontrollable tears after the show's parrots revealed more secret conversations in the house.

Legit.ng reported that the life-size statue stirred commotion in the house, after revealing a conversation around Doyin's nomination involving Neo and Angel.

BBNaija All Stars cries like baby after the parrot revealed conversations around him Credit: @officialmercyeke, @pereegbiofficial, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Big Brother's parrot spoke again, as the housemates were still reacting to the first gossip. It revealed a discussion involving Doyin, Alex, CeeC, and Mercy, where they referred to the General as a weakling.

However, Doyin denied calling him such and maintained that she had always labelled him a 'Whitney' due to his soft feminine attitude.

See the video of Pere crying

BBNaija Pere sparks reactions online

See how netizens lashed out at the General:

bukas_tony:

"Lol if only Pere heard the things Venita said about him that day they had a misunderstanding he won’t allow her hold him this way."

princessnikky84:

"This cry now is for what? Have you heard names Pere has called everyone of them? Abeg Pere all na the game."

seanizzy:

"Same him plotting for Ceec and Alex to fight , Ceec and mercy to fight , oga rest!!!!"

_thetosanchoms:

"Which tears be this… uncle youve done worse…"

official_tee_guant_:

"See why I love Doyin, she gently narrated how the conversation went to Pere, Soma and Omashola, Doyin is that person that always own up to her mistakes, she doesn't fear anybody....But the truth is that, there's no way they will all be in that house, that they won't gossips about themselves, know this and know peace...Doyin the talk of this."

