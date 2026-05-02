Pastor David Oluwamakinde Oyedepo (Jnr), the first son of Bishop David Oyedepo, has sent a heartfelt message to his father and mother as their church's Liberation Mandate became 45 years old

Legit.ng learnt that the Liberation Mandate is the divine commission delivered to Bishop David Oyedepo during an 18-hour vision in 1981 and is annually celebrated on May 2

In his Facebook post, Oyedepo's first son noted that they have seen great things, but that they know that the best is yet to come

The first son of Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo of Winners Chapel church, Pastor David Oluwamakinde Oyedepo (Jnr), has reacted to their church's Liberation Mandate clocking 45.

During an 18-hour vision in 1981, the divine commission guiding Winners' Chapel International (Living Faith Church) was delivered to Bishop Oyedepo.

Bishop Oyedepo's first son celebrated his dad and mum as Liberation Mandate became 45 years old. Photo Credit: David Oyedepo Jnr., Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Every May 2, Winners' Chapel church celebrates the Liberation Mandate.

Liberation Mandate: Bishop Oyedepo's son's reaction

Oyedepo jnr, in a Facebook post on May 2, congratulated his father and mother, as well as all Winners' Chapel members all over the world.

He noted that they have seen great things, but know that the best is yet to manifest. Oyedepo jnr, the resident pastor of Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, remarked that he is a living proof of the Mandate.

He wrote:

"The Liberation Mandate is 45!

"Jesus, we thank You!

"Congratulations to my Father @davidoyedepomin and my mother @officialfaithoyedepo and to all WINNERS WORLDWIDE!

"We have seen GREAT things but we know the BEST is still yet to come.

"I am a LIVING PROOF of the Mandate!

"Hallelujah 🙌🏾."

Bishop Oyedepo's first son congratulated his father and mother as Liberation Mandate turned 45. Photo Credit: David Oyedepo Jnr., Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

David Oyedepo's son's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Oyedepo's son's Facebook post below:

Naomi Mkimbi Atero said:

"Congratulations to us. To God be all the glory."

Adedokun Inioluwa said:

"l thank God Almighty for mercy and long life and property in Christ Jesus name, amen."

Israel Ufedojo Oguche said:

"Happy Anniversary, All Glory To God Sir. We are Living Proofs Of The Mandate."

Isong Maurice said:

"Glory to God.

"Blessed be His Name forever.

"Congratulations to the Winners Family worldwide."

Annie Ubom said:

"What a blessing to be a partaker of the Liberation Mandate.

"Beloved papa, keep triumphing effortlessly by Grace.

"Happy 45th Anniversary to us."

Grace Solomon said:

"Congratulations, sir. Greater grace for greater accomplishment in life and ministry Sir. Amen."

Orimobi Opeyemi said:

"Glory to God. My life is a testimony. This commission is a blessing to me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo's son had opened up about what his wife did to her US green card.

Oyedepo declares divine judgment on bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Oyedepo had declared divine judgment on bandits and financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

According to PUNCH, the cleric emphasised that the coming week would be marked by “testimonies of vengeance” for the nation, assuring worshippers that God’s intervention was imminent. In his sermon, Oyedepo also preached on pathways to sanctification. He urged congregants to resist spiritual laxity, warning that ungodliness blocks supernatural breakthroughs and stains destiny.

He explained that ungodliness fuels shame and reproach, stressing that holiness is essential for believers to secure access to eternity, which he described as the ultimate goal. Banditry and terrorism have inflicted untold hardship across Nigeria, leaving communities devastated and families shattered. Villages have been raided, homes burnt, and livelihoods destroyed, forcing thousands to flee from ancestral lands.

Source: Legit.ng