On the first day of the BBNaija All Stars season, Kiddwaya the second to arrive quickly offered Cee C a juicy deal

The rich kid offered to give Cee C the N120m prize money if she exited the show immediately before others arrived

In an interview sighted online, the reality star revealed he would have given Cee C the money if she agreed and it would have been the content of the season

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season kicked off with Kiddwaya offering Cee C the N120m prize money so she would go back home.

Cee C declined as expected and following his eviction on Sunday, August 20, Kiddwaya opened up about the juicy offer.

Netizens react as Kidd says he would have given Cee C N120m Photo credit: @ceec_official/@kiddwaya

In an interview with Pulse, the reality star revealed he was ready to part with the huge sum if Cee C had led him back onstage with Ebuka and withdrew from the competition.

He also added that he made Cee C the offer because he wanted to see how daring she was and the exchange would have been the entire content of the show.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kiddwaya's video

A lot of people did not believe Kidd even though his father is a rich man. Some netizens noted he is still on the stipend his father gives him and does not have N120m to his name.

Read some comments gathered below:

onyinyechi__favour:

"This guy na the greatest lamba:joy: oga you sure say you even get half of the money in your name?"

_iamsheila__:

"All the trips u promised those ur lockdown co housemates u no do anyone..Na 120mill u wan give ceec? mr CAPrisone."

evelyn____xx:

"This guy and lies. What about all the promises you made to the housemates in your set."

itisugochukwu:

"How much you get in your whole name Abeg? Am asking for my Landlord "

king_said01:

"Oh please! Na your papa Terry get money! You’re still on monthly stipends oga. No come here dey cap."

mr.agugua:

"Even him papa(the payee) no go approve that transaction "

Who was Davido happy to see on BBN All Stars?

Davido indirectly drummed support for fellow rich kid, Kiddwaya and ex-Lockdown star Neo on the BBNaija All Stars show.

In a tweet, the singer revealed he was happy to see the men back in the house with their colleagues and noted that even though he is abroad, he has been watching the show well.

Davido also hinted that he would not package and pretend not to be a fan of the show.

Source: Legit.ng