Daniel Etim Effiong has shared how he lost his mother when he was just four years old and what he remembers about her

He was a guest on Ifedayo Agoro’s Dear Life series, where he spoke about his family, especially his parents

His account of the tragic experience has generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on it

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has recounted a heartbreaking experience from his childhood.

A recent interview featuring the actor surfaced online, where he spoke about his family. He stated that his father was once sentenced to death by firing squad, but was miraculously saved by God.

Reactions as Daniel Etim Effiong recounts losing his mother at four. Photo credit@danieletimeffiong/@bellanaija

Source: Instagram

While appearing as a guest on the Dear Life series by Ifedayo Agoro, he also spoke about his late mother. According to him, he lost his mother when he was just four years old, while his father was still in detention at the time.

The actor noted that his father was moved to Kano prison, and his mother had to shuttle between Benin and Kano every two weeks to visit him.

Daniel Etim Effiong shares more about his mother

In the recording, the movie star explained that after his father was imprisoned, his mother relocated them to her family home in Benin while continuing her visits to see his father.

During one of those trips, she was involved in a fatal accident, and the family lost her to the tragic crash.

Fans share take about Daniel Etim Effiong's interview as he remembers mother. Photo credit@danieletimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Sharing a memory of her, Etim Effiong recalled that on the day she was travelling, he cried and wanted to follow her, but she carried him and handed him over to their nanny. According to him, that was the last time he saw her.

Fans react to Daniel Etim’s interview

Fans reacted with sympathy after hearing his story, expressing sadness over what his family went through. Many noted the emotional weight of his father losing his wife while still in detention.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Daniel Etim-Effiong's interview

Reactions trailed what the movie star said on the podcast. Here are the comments below:

@yaa1927 stated:

"Life, too many painful experiences. May she continue to rest peacefully."

@scentphoria_ng commented:

"This is so sad."

@yaa1927 shared:

"Life...too many painful experiences. May she continue to rest peacefully."

@oladipo_esther_ shared:

"Jesus. This is a lot, if you know where some of us are coming from or what we’ve been through, you will never pray for us to fail."

@pidginrealtor wrote:

"If person start to recount how unfair this system has been to them ehn we go just gather Dey cry for one year straight."

@sporty_queens01 reacted:

"She should have relocated to Kano."

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng