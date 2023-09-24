The hugely popular reality TV show The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) recently premiered, and some new faces set to join the cast have got people talking

Actress Iyabo Ojo got people talking as clips of her, Chioma Goodhair, Laura Ikeji, Toyin Lawani and the show's latest addition, Tania Omotayo, all stormed the red-carpet premiere

Some comments Iyabo shared made on the red carpet have got people talking online as he notes to bring so much drama to the fore this season

The second season of the famous controversial reality TV show, the Real Housewives of Lagos, recently premiered, and the comments made on the red carpet by the cast have got people salivating for the drama set to unfold.

Some faces seen on the red carpet for the premiere include Chioma Goodhair, Tania Omotayo, Laura Ikeji, Morey Faith and ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Clips from the premiere of season two of Real Housewives of Lagos trends. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@taniaomotayo/@lauraikeji

However, fans couldn't help but notice that Caroline Danjuma-Hutchings wasn't seen on the red carpet.

In a bid to confirm if Caroline would later appear on the show, Legit.ng reached out to the actress turned real estate mogul, and she said,

"No, I won't be on the show"

Drama Unleashed

One thing was constant from the different interviews held on the red carpet of the premiere on Saturday, September 23, 2023, and it was drama.

Iyabo Ojo noted that in season 1, she was the quiet one on the show, but she would bring all the fire like never before this season.

Laura Ikeji, on her part, said she was the drama and has been tagged as the life of the show.

Chioma Goodhair, as ever, revealed she has no plans to lose her throne as the queen of shades.

The newest face on the show, Tania Omotayo, noted she can't wait to be a part of all the drama, pettiness, and feisty exchanges.

See clips from the red carpet below:

Videos of Laura Ikeji on the red carpet:

Watch Tania Omotayo's interview on the red carpet below:

Listen to what Morey Faith had to say:

Reactions trail clips from RHOL's season two premiere

See how fans of RHOL reacted to videos from the premiere of the show's season two:

@annieidibia1:

"Queen and more stunning mama."

@i_am_bunmsie:

"Queen mother I Stan. Lolo oga Paulo.. beautiful in and out. You will never cry over your children. You will not die young."

@alpha_ladyyy:

"So, una no want peace. All of una dey ready for drama?"

@pecul.iarrose:

"Iyabo , l love the way she talks."

@megthebloomer:

"Chioma Goodhair's designer never misses!"

@claire_blossom_:

"Tania Omotayo is just effortlessly beautiful."

