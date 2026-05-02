A concerned woman has frowned at the recently concluded boxing match between streamer Carter Efe and singer Portable

Carter Efe defeated Portable via a unanimous decision in their highly anticipated celebrity boxing match titled Chaos in the Ring 4, which was held in the early hours of Saturday, May 2

The woman described a dangerous move Carter Efe made against Portable during the match that got her alarmed, calling for his lifetime ban

A Nigerian woman, simply identified on Facebook as Nne Sophia, has condemned the celebrity boxing match between streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe, and singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable.

In the early hours of Saturday, May 2, Carter Efe won Portable via a unanimous decision in their highly publicised celebrity boxing match titled Chaos in the Ring 4.

A woman faults the boxing match between Carter Efe and Portable. Photo Credit: Carter Efe, Portable Zazu, Nne Sophia

Source: Facebook

Woman's reaction to Carter Efe-Portable boxing

Nne Sophia, in a Facebook post on May 2, shared a clip and pointed out that boxing is a regulated and dangerous sport and frowned at how the two celebrities, who are not professional boxers, were allowed to face each other without any regard for boxing rules.

She was particular about a 'rabbit punch' that Carter Efe gave to Portable on the back of the head, which is the occiput.

Nne Sophia noted that that part of the body is the location of the brainstem, which controls the vital body functions. She cited Prichard Colón, a Puerto Rican-American former professional boxer whose career and life were tragically altered during a 2015 match after receiving a similar punch.

According to Nne Sophia, the boxing match should have ended immediately after Carter Efe gave Portable that punch, adding that the streamer should have been handed a lifetime ban. Her statement partly read:

"...I was alarmed when I saw Carter Efe gave Portable a dangerous punch to the back of his head called a "rabbit punch".

"This is a very dangerous thing to do as it can lead to serious disability or death.

"The back of the head, occiput is where the brainstem that controls our vital body functions like breathing and our heart rate is located. I will not even talk about the cerebellum that controls balance and cordination which is also located there.

"A blow there can lead to respiratory arrest and cardiac arrest.

"A blow there can also snap the spinal cord leading to death or if you are lucky, paralysis.

"A blow there can lead to brain bleed.

"All these can lead to death..."

A concerned woman argues that Carter Efe should be handed a lifetime ban from boxing. Photo Credit: Carter Efe, Portable Zazu

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Carter Efe-Portable: Woman's concern sparks debate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's observation below:

Miebaka Bennett said:

"That was quite a hit, I just hope he's getting a thorough medical checkup."

Nwa Ọjịugo said:

"I thought he was going to be disqualified but he did that intentionally, it was not in error."

Stanley Ubah said:

"At first I thought the whole thing will be a sort of "mock-boxing", never knew they would be serious about throwing real punches."

Nsikak Effiong said:

"That means if anything happens to Portable in the next 6 months. We can attribute it to that punch."

Nwachukwu Richard said:

"Hmmmm.

"They don't value their own sha.

"Me wey dey hold things to walk around the house since a former neighbour died after falling on tiles and using her head to hit the floor?

"Anybody wey chose to play with his or her brain and the entire head, make e continue.

"As for me, my [expletive] walk around tiles continues 2027."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Portable had reacted online after his boxing match loss to Carter Efe.

Carter Efe announces new name after win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Carter Efe had announced a new name after defeating Portable in a boxing match.

The clash, which took place at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event, ended dramatically as Carter Efe overwhelmed his opponent, singer portable, leaving fans buzzing both inside the arena and across social media.

After the fight, Portable shared a video on Instagram accusing the organisers of cheating him, while blaming Carter Efe's body size for his loss. Speaking after his victory, Carter Efe, draped in a championship belt and visibly excited, explained that the victory made him feel like he had reached a new level of fame, one that stretched beyond Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng