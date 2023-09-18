Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross has bought himself a place in the finale of the show by buying immunity

In a series of clips sighted online, the reality star was seen with his colleagues, trying to get them to trade their coins for his immunity

Neo reportedly sold his coins for N3m before his exit, Omashola traded his coins for N1m, and Cross got his immunity

Fans of the BBNaija All Stars show, and the housemates are already counting down to the finale on October 1.

Popular housemate Cross secured a place for himself by buying himself immunity with the help of some of his colleagues.

Alex reportedly gave Cross her coins, seeing as she was up for eviction and eventually went home, Ilebaye refused to give up hers because, according to her, Cross put her up for eviction.

Neo who also went home on Sunday, September 17, sold his coins to cross for N3m and Omashola gave up his for N1m.

See posts below:

Shola put up a post revealing Cross' handler kept to the promise and sent the agreed N1m.

He wrote:

"SHARP! @crossda_boss handler don run me the money o! Na why I like Igbo people them sabi do business Naso e suppose be because I no Dey play with my moneyIt was nice doing business with you @crossda_boss ‍ Who’s next?@official_mercyeke handler afar? I know say I go receive the money Sha but I Dey wait"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cross' immunity

@wanitaofficial:

"Very nonsense deal. He wil be loosing money at the end bcos he’s not gonna win. Then lost almost 5million join."

jhiboo:

"Omo Alex snitch on the girls Sha, thank God she and cross agreed that bayé is a smart babe and has a mind of her own baye ️️️ for the "

jessydecoco:

"Immunity for show wey you no go win."

@tbantdamel:

"This housemate are making mistake this immunity is for 9th week not to the final."

@awesomeflexy:

"Neo is a business man."

@Snooww001:

"Yes nah … make she no give another the coin even tho she no need am to buy immunity.. make everyone feel the tension till the end."

@el_ruby02:

"Wowww on top final that he won’t win."

nolly_critic:

"You see say all these house mates get money??...mercy for 120m ❤️"

iam_blecare:

"Omashola and handler are the same person"

pretty_angeluv:

"5M him for use do something important wen he comes out, knowing that this show his not winning it"

craftyhandsevent:

"Alex with the good soul.... I keep loving her day by day. Ilebaye backed down but my girl still did it for him. My sweet Alex, not knowing this people nominated her. Chai, this life ehn."

Cross makes history during diary session

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross made history as the first contestant to take food into the dairy room.

In a viral video online, Cross was seen in the diary room with a bowl of spaghetti, and with the conversation he had with Biggie after, he didn't get into trouble.

A the end of the session, Biggie asked the reality star to exit the diary room with his food, and Cross offered him a bite.

Source: Legit.ng