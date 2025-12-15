Stephanie Soo's husband, Rui Qian, and how he became part of her life story

Stephanie Soo's husband, Rui Qian, a reportedly private entrepreneur, fashion model, and digital strategist, has drawn attention for his quiet role in the YouTuber's life. Fans grew curious as Stephanie kept her relationship mostly private. Over time, their story has emerged, revealing the calm and constant support behind her success.

Key takeaways

Rui is a fashion model, sales executive, and luxury watch consultant at Harry Winston.

Stephanie and Rui are said to have met in the early 2010s after being introduced by a mutual friend through Facebook.

after being introduced by a mutual friend through Facebook. They got engaged in 2019 , and Stephanie later announced their marriage in a YouTube video posted on 21 July 2023 .

, and Stephanie later announced their marriage in a YouTube video posted on . He is reportedly keen on maintaining his privacy, with Stephanie and others obscuring his face in videos and social posts through masks, angles, or other coverings.

Profile summary

Full name Rui Qian Nickname MisterMangoButt Gender Male Place of birth South Korea Current residence Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality South Korean-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Stephanie Soo College Southern Polytechnic State University Profession Fashion model, sales executive

Biography of Stephanie Soo's husband, Rui Qian

The entrepreneur, commonly known by his nickname MisterMangoButt, is from South Korea. Rui Qian's age remains a mystery, but he is believed to have been born in the early 90s. He currently resides in Sherman Oaks, California, Los Angeles, United States.

Rui studied business administration and management at Southern Polytechnic State University between 2011 and 2013.

What does Rui Qian do for a living?

Rui is reportedly employed as a sales executive and luxury watch advisor with Harry Winston, a high-end jewellery and watch brand. According to his Instagram profile, he also works as a fashion model. In addition to his professional pursuits, Rui supports Stephanie behind the scenes with her content creation.

A closer look at Stephanie Soo and Rui Qian's love story

Stephanie Soo and the fashion model Rui Qian are said to have met online in the early 2010s through a mutual friend. At the time, she was recovering from heartbreak after learning her then-boyfriend had cheated. In a 10 November 2022 YouTube video, she recalled:

We met online via a mutual friend who happened to be my ex-boyfriend and his friend.

After the breakup, she reportedly liked several of Rui's Instagram photos, which led to them exchanging numbers and going on their first date at Moe's Mexican Grill. Shortly after, they began dating.

On 2 August 2018, Stephanie announced her engagement to Rui on Instagram, sharing the happy news with the caption:

I thought I only said yes to the ring.

Later that year, she marked her fiancé's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2018, writing:

Happy Birthday @mistermangobutt ... with every year you age I get prouder, happier, and more emotional .... because our car insurance rate goes down. You’re my blessing.

After getting engaged, the couple began preparing for their wedding. On 27 January 2023, Stephanie reflected on their journey in an Instagram post, saying:

After many years together we have decided to get married. Your continued support during this unfortunate time means the world to us. Stay tuned for the wedding later this year - many tears, hopes, and dreams will be shed.

Although the exact date of their wedding remains undisclosed, Soo vlogged the ceremony and shared it on YouTube on 21 July 2023. A standout moment was MisterMangoButt's touching vows, which included:

Each day, I wake up excited to chase after you, my little butterfly and see where you are wandering. I promise to work hard and be by your side always. I will keep you safe. Stephanie, I was your first follower and will be your last.

Stephanie later confirmed her married status to her Instagram followers with the post:

In a small little chapel in Switzerland I married the person I love most. Tomorrow we go back to being archenemies

FAQs

Did Stephanie Soo get married? The social media influencer got married in 2023. Who is Stephanie's husband? Her husband is Rui Qian. What does Stephanie Soo's husband, Rui Qian, do for a living? He is a fashion model and sales executive. Where is Rui Qian from? He hails from South Korea. Where do Stephanie Soo and Rui Qian live? The couple lives in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Rui Qian have children? As of now, Rui is reportedly childless.

Stephanie Soo's husband, Rui Qian, a fashion model, an entrepreneur, and watch advisor, gained public attention following his marriage to YouTuber Stephanie Soo. The couple began dating in the early 2010s and got married in 2023. They have remained largely private about their personal life, with Rui often supporting Stephanie behind the scenes.

