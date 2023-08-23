The relationship between BBNaija All Stars housemates Neo and Tolani Baj has once again taken centre stage in the house

This comes after Tolani Baj was caught in a heated exchange with Ilebaye after she saw the latter hugging Neo

Neo, who could no longer take Tolani Baj's jealousy, was seen in another video warning her to stop embarrassing him

Another drama has unfolded in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars house, and this time, it is centred around Tolani Baj, Neo and Ilebaye.

The drama started after Tolani was spotted engaging Ilebaye in a heated exchange. She called the latter different names after she saw her hugging her love interest, Neo.

Tolani Baj fought Illebaye over Neo.

Source: Instagram

According to Tolani, Ilebaye does not respect boundaries, as she boldly claimed that Neo was hers.

How Ilebaye responded to Tolani Baj's outburst

Ilebaye, stunned by the outburst, approached Neo in the locker room and told him to warn Tolani to stop fighting her over him.

Neo warns Tolani Baj

In another clip, Neo and Tolani Baj were spotted in the bathroom as he expressed his displeasure at her action while threatening to end whatever they had together.

He could be heard warning Tolani Baj to stop embarrassing him.

Netizens react as Neo warns Tolani Baj

The video has stirred reactions from netizens, as many said they were ashamed of Tolani for fighting over a man.

The video has stirred reactions from netizens.

Tolani Baj finishes Cee-C in war of words

Legit.ng also reported that there was chaos in the BBNaija All Stars house as two of the competition's favourites, Tolani Baj and Cee-C, were gunning for each other's heads.

Videos of the female housemates hurling some of the most demeaning insults at each other as they called themselves different names have surfaced online.

In the clip, Cee-C noted that Tolani Baj has insecurity issues that she needs to deal with. She also said her self-esteem issues were why she had been jumping from one man to another.

