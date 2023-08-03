The drama in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star house has begun to intensify as housemates accuse each other of bullying, harassment and ganging up

A trending clip of Ilebaye, the youngest housemate on the show weeping after colleague Ceec allegedly scolded her has sparked reactions online

In the viral video, another housemate, Doyin, was seen talking to Ilebaye as she tried to lift her spirit while noting that some housemates are bullying others

A viral clip of Ilebaye, the youngest Big Brother Naija housemate on the All-Star show, has got people talking online.

In the trending video, the young lady was seen crying and lamenting how other housemates treated her.

Fans react as Ceec tackles Ilebaye for kissing Cross and nearly taking a shower with him. Photo credit: @officialdoyin_@crossdaboss/@ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye shared this pain during a late-night discussion with Doyin. She noted that Ceec slammed her for kissing Cross and almost taking a shower together.

I have told Biggie that some people are bullying other housemates - Doyin reacts after seeing Ilebaye crying

Doyin reacted to Ilebaye's complaints noting that if she decides to kiss Cross or even sleep with him in the house, it is none of the other housemates' business.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She also noted that she has reported to Biggie that some people are bullying other housemates on the show.

Watch the clip below:

See some reactions the video stirred online

@isio.sebastian:

"Is she mad?? peeling paint off herself inside someone’s box?

@nita_ese73:

"Doyin is just looking for spotlight i swrs cuz y would she be promoting something that she’s wouldn’t take in??? Truth is nobody will take it kul. Dis ilebaye girl own duh too much for dis house… painful thing is, she’s making it look like they’re bullying her ☹️ small pepper."

@aye_4real:

"Ilebaye is h@rny and looking for gbola."

@official_la_creme:

"Cross nah ashawo normally."

@nwokejinkiru:

"Is someone supposed to tell her it’s wrong??? doyin should stop supporting nonsense."

@nazy_priest:

"Truth is nobody will take it kul. Dis ilebaye girl own duh too much for dis house…"

@dezy_adaeze:

"Only thing I like about mercy is that if she likes you, she got your back."

@toritasha:

"It is a painful thing that Ilebaye is making it look like they’re bullying her ☹️ becus of small pepper."

BBNaija All-Stars: Video as Ilebaye claims she can name 1,000 men who have slept with Tolani Baj, netizens react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate Ilebaye caused a stir with a bold claim she made about her colleague Tolani Baj.

In a trending video from the popular reality TV show, Ilebaye, during a conversation with Whitemoney and Alex, claimed she could name thousands of men who have slept with Tolani. According to Ilebaye, Tolani was worse than her.

Her words:

“Tolanibaj is calling me a wh*re but I can name thousands men that have slept with her."

Source: Legit.ng