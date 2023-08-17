Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross is one of the few in the house with funny characters and unpredictable energy

During his recent diary session, Cross went into the diary room with a plate of food, which surprisingly did not earn him any strike

At the end of the session, Cross offered Biggie the food and the reply he got sparked reactions on social media

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cross has made history as the first contestant to take food into the dairy room.

In a viral video online, Cross was seen in the diary room with a bowl of spaghetti and with the conversation he had with Biggie after, he didn't get into trouble.

Cross eats in diary room

Biggie asked the reality star to exit the diary room with his food, and Cross offered him a bite.

The revered Big Brother did not hesitate to point out that the food looks unpalatable.

Netizens react to Cross' record

Many people were surprised at Cross' audacity and noted that the All Stars season is pushing Biggie and he mighty show his face out of frustration.

Read comments sighted below:

cindys_plug:

"Biggie na savage palatable ko."

mheenarh__:

"Make ulcer catch contestant? "

nitro___jen:

"Biggie Dey good mood today oo. E say na you and your meal enjoy the rest of your day "

succy_mua:

"Na this #Allstars housemate go make biggie show face this season e sure me die "

inosendunamama:

"Biggie sure has his favourite. Cross and Angel top on the list."

siddhyofficial_:

"It’s his elder brother’s house na"

christabel_meka:

"Biggie go show face this season e sure!!!"

_.v.h.i.c.k.e.y._:

"You can do anyhow in your brother’s house nah "

eghagha.sonia:

"Biggie carry fellow landlords and landladies put for hux say na tenants ."

feddy_aura:

"I've always thought why nobody has tried it.. coz I don't understand how they live their food to enter DR that they don't even know how long they'll be staying. Omo I can't "

enchanteurbae:

"Cross want to eat with his big brother, but big brother no wan purge"

What vow did Cross make to Cee C?

BBNaija All Stars housemate Cross stated that he would rather die than tamper with Cee C's trust.

Cross made his promise during a heart-to-heart conversation with CeeC after she disclosed a personal matter to him.

Cross made his promise during a heart-to-heart conversation with Cee C after she disclosed a personal matter to him.

Source: Legit.ng