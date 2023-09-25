The Big Brother Naija All Stars show is in its final week, and fans are counting down to the finale, where the winner will be announced

As expected, Nigerians have started campaigning for their favourite housemates and actress Anita Joseph jumped on the train

The movie star affirmed Mercy would win again, and her post sparked mixed reactions on social media

Actress Anita Joseph could not believe that some Nigerians did not want BBNaija All Stars finalist Mercy Eke to win the show because she won her season in 2019.

The actress joined the campaign train for Mercy but was shocked that people supporting other housemates set her comment section on fire.

Actress Anita Joseph campaigns for Mercy Eke

Source: Instagram

In another post, Anita called out people against Mercy who were saying she didn't deserve to win because she already got millions via the platform.

Cursing out them in Igbo, the actress dragged people who chose to try to bully her for her choice.

She wrote:

"My comment section is Wetin Dey worry Una sefIhi mercy ga eri unu haba She Won before, so the frikin waaaat? So it is a crime to win twice, right? Says who ara gbachie unu nti there oh. Are you God it Brotherright, gbafuo nu there “ Stop creating Enemies up and down cos of Big brother aight shallom @official_mercyeke 120 mill we can’t wait God do it again you did it before Amen."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Anita Joseph's posts

The actress' comment section was filled with reactions from people who stated boldly that Mercy Eke would not emerge as the season's winner.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

investor_khalid1:

"I love her but make we no lie for ourselves, na ilebaye get this 120m we all know that already."

dora_la_hott:

"Snake mercy with her fake smile, she did this to Angel. Let me see how she will win this show with her fake tears."

officialqueenpecky:

"It's Baye's season, e go shock una next Sunday."

adaanambra:

"Hilarious comments she isn’t forcing anyone to vote anyone; this is who she is supporting ❤️ if you don’t want her is fine, support yoursno be quarell!"

ekpegeraldine:

"Vote baye period. Vote for brain not yash. Vote baye our small pepper wey dey scatter their yash."

nne3969:

"The same way them take evict white money, na the same way them go evict Mercy, she can't win this season."

chidilimunma:

"Na Baye carry the overall grace o. Please vote for Baye."

chommybeauty_palace:

"God abeg do it again for us. You did it for us before."

Pere and Cross lose focus over Mercy

Still on Mercy, Legit.ng reported that she caused commotion in the house, leaving nothing to imagine about her body.

In a video sighted online, the entrepreneur emerged from an inner room rocking tiny shorts that showed off her curves and her bare bottom.

Cross couldn't take his eyes off Mercy, and Pere asked if she was out to destroy his life in the last few days, they had to spend in the house.

Source: Legit.ng