While many were planning to start 2025 on a positive note, some celebrities kicked off on a controversial note by making headlines

Many of them dragged each other to filth and exposed secrets that their fans were not aware of

Legit.ng compiled a list of some celebrities who started the year with online fights and arguments

The year 2025 may just have started, but it has been filled with ups and downs among the Nigerian celebrity circle, with some washing their dirty linen in public.

A few of them used the opportunity to reveal the business deal that have sour and how the other party cheated them of their hard-earned money.

Legit.ng presents some top Nigerian stars who made headlines for controversial reasons a few days after Nigerians started 2025.

1. Burna Boy, Cubana Chief Priest's feud

Self-acclaimed giant of Africa, Ebunlowa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, kicked off the year with a series of social media exchanges which has not stopped a few weeks later.

The Last Last crooner was the first to start the online feud by calling Chief Priest 'Owerri Rick Ross' in his post. He also described the socialite as 'Aza man' and alleged that they were looking for him in Atlanta.

Reacting to the Instagram post, Cubana Chief Priest accused Burna Boy of buying jewellery on credit. He also claimed that the music star bought his Ferrari, which was acquired during the Yuletide period, on credit.

According to the businessman, he was the one, who pressured Burna Boy to buy the whip just to show off. Not done, Chiefpriest also made other allegations, including calling Burna Boy 'begi begi' after he asked for cake during the barman's birthday.

Cubana Chiefpriest also alleged that he paid Burna Boy N1 million to perform at his birthday, amid other claims.

The City Boy crooner didn't allow Cubana Chiefpriest's allegation to slide as he dragged his alleged family member into it. He offered to give Bethel Okechukwu, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother $30,000, which he later fulfilled.

The Tshwala Bam crooner also dragged Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama into the beef by offering to lift her out of poverty and put her son in his football academy.

When many thought they had ended their online drama, the billionaire businessman cried out and accused Burna Boy of stalking him. The singer had shared a video of someone driving through Cubana Chiefpriest's neighbourhood in Ikoyi, Lagos state. He tagged the Nigerian Police to the post and alleged threat to life and that of his family.

2 Blessing CEO, Saida BOJ's war of words

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO and her online arch enemy, social media influencer Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida BOJ, resumed their online hostility in 2025. They dragged themselves to filth in 2024 over Saida BOJ's several claims about relationships.

In 2025, Blessing CEO was the first to resume the fight, she shaded Saida BOJ and alleged that her chest area had fallen.

Saida BOJ, in her reply to Blessing, took her to the gallows and even dragged her parents into the fight. She claimed her parents gave her out in marriage because of hunger.

3. Spyro's interview about Paul Okoye

Nigerian singer Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, became a target for online critics and music executive Paul Okoye after he granted an interview about his ordeal with a record label.

The 'Who is Your Guy' crooner had claimed that he was neck deep in debt while signed to Iyabo Ojo's record label. He spoke glowingly about Paulo's business acumen, however, he was very frank about Paulo's ability to handle a record label. He disclosed that Paulo was never present and the people manning the affair of the record label didn't help him.

Vanessa, the first child of the businessman, replied Spyro and claimed that her father's record label made no profit from the music star while signed with them.

Paulo also shared a statement of expenses spent on Spyro while he was on his record label.

4, Spyro, Ubi Franklin's fight

Singer David Oluwasanmi, aka Spyro accused Davido's associate, Ubi Franklin, of using the singer's name to scam him. Spyro alleged during an interview that Franklin had used the singer's name to make him perform at an event, and he also claimed that Davido was going to pay for his performance. However, all efforts to get his money didn't yield a positive result. Spyro also alleged that Ubi told him not to inform Davido about the show.

Another artist, Joel Amada, aka Joel EL also came out to share how Ubi Franklin allegedly cheated him in a deal and stopped picking his calls

Spyro had to make a vow to ensured that he gets his money back from Franklin, while saying he will not give him rest.

5. Portable, Queen Dammy's messy drama

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable started his fight with his lover, Queen Dammy, one of the widows of late Alaafin of Oyo in 2024, however, they extended it to 2025.

He first accused her of staying on TikTok live till midnight, and they were able to bury the hatchet in 2024 after exchanging words online.

However, they resumed their beef again in 2025 after Queen Dammy shared some cryptic posts, and many alleged that she was ready to go back to Portable despite the embarrassments she faced from him in 2024. She was shaded online by some X users for her decision.

Portable also shared the chat he had with Dammy and continued shading her with videos and hurtful words. The mother of one was forced to react to Portable's claims and went as far as sharing the chat they both had. She rained curses on him and promised not go back to the singer.

VDM accuses Portable of beating artist

Previously, Legit.ng reported that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman had accused Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable of beating an artist at Felabration.

The TikToker shared a video of the singer assaulting the man while his boy swatched. He warned Portable and stated that he was doing too much.

VDM promised to help the man assaulted to get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja,

