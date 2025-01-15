Spyro has spilled what happened to him while he was signed to Iyabo Ojo's lover's record label while he was granting an interview

In the clip, he shared what he did to survive during that time and how his record label boss reacted to his plight

Fans were amazed after hearing what he said about Paulo as they shared their take about it in the comment section of the post

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro has spilled details about what he passed through while he was signed to Iyabo Ojo's lover's record label, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo.

The 'Who is Your Guy' crooner granted an interview with Echo Room where he spoke about his career and how he made it to the limelight.

Fans reacted to Spyro's interview about Paulo. Photo credit@spyroofficial/@paulo1205

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, who showed interest in Big Brother Naija star, Nengi, said that he had to take a loan in order to take care of himself while signed to the record label

He noted that it got to a time that banks started pursuing him because of the money he was owing.

Spyro shares record label reactions

Speaking about his record label's reactions to his plight then, he noted that Paulo got to know about it, but he didn't do anything about it.

Stating further, Spyro said that Paulo was a kind man, but he doesn't know how to handle a record label. He also stated that the man, who loves giving advice online, was good in show business but not in handling his record label affairs.

Spyro speaks about song

Speaking about the song he released then, he noted that it was a big hit, but the loan issue he had affected him a lot.

The music star, disclosed that he featured Davido and Mayorkun in the song, and many people knew it was a hit. However, he couldn't follow up with another one immediately because of the various issues he was having at that time.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Spyro's video

Reactions have trailed what the music star said about his record label. Here are some of the comment below:

@giran 1805:

"My guy said abi na you dey talk am ehn?"

@rose)lyne:

“Omo I dey wait for VDM to talk about this interview."

@ofreshbaba:

"Some people just get the name and money but to manage, na lie because dem no know how dem go do."

@Hamel_cox:

“Paulo they say you don't no anything about music, only to follow old rang woman iyabo up and Down like house boy,old kpekus man."

Spyro shares financial plan

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had shared his plan for the year in a post on social media.

According to him, he was going to give his love interest, Nengi, a lot of dollars while little or nothing will be left for him to eat.

He wrote Nengi's name in capital letter as he included other items such as food, production, his mother and so on. He also left N500 for clothing.

