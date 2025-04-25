Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Victor Osimhen and are now targeting Ademola Lookman

The Red Devils are considering a swap deal with Atalanta that could see Rasmus Højlund return to Italy

Lookman scored 18 goals this season and won the Europa League last campaign with a hat-trick in the final

Manchester United are preparing a sensational move for Ademola Lookman, days after pulling out of the race to sign fellow Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Lookman has been in superb form this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions for the Bergamo club and leading them to the UEFA Champions League playoffs.

The Red Devils, in search of more reliable attacking options, are now considering a potential swap deal that could send underperforming striker Rasmus Hojlund back to his former club, Atalanta, The Sun reports.

Lookman's outstanding hat-trick in the Europa League final last season cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s best attackers and earned him the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

However, behind the scenes, Lookman’s relationship with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly soured, leaving the door open for a summer exit.

Man United move on from Osimhen

Manchester United had previously been linked to Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, but with the Nigerian’s €75 million release clause and salary demands proving difficult, the club has decided to look elsewhere.

Transfer expert reports suggest that the Red Devils have now identified Lookman as a viable target, one who could be more affordable and offer tactical flexibility.

With INEOS looking to rebuild the squad carefully under new manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are unwilling to overspend on a single player.

Lookman’s ability to play across the front three, on the wings and as a second striker makes him a smart option for a team that has struggled with goal contributions all season.

Atalanta open to Hojlund reunion

Lookman’s potential arrival at Old Trafford could be linked to a swap deal involving Rasmus Hojlund, whose performances this season have been widely criticised.

The Danish striker has scored just three Premier League goals, a far cry from the expectations that followed his £64 million transfer from Atalanta.

Now, Atalanta are reportedly interested in bringing him back, and club officials have already reached out to Hojlund’s camp, and the player is said to be open to the move, Caught Offside reports.

A reunion could benefit both sides, offloading Hojlund frees up space for Lookman, while Manchester United get a high-performing forward in return.

Lookman set for Premier League return?

For Lookman, the move would mark a return to England, where he previously played for Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City.

However, a switch to Manchester United would represent a massive step up and a chance to establish himself on a bigger stage.

If the deal materialises, Manchester United fans could soon be welcoming a proven, versatile, and exciting attacker, one ready to write a new chapter in red.

