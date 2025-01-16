Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo has fired a swift response to singer Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David

Recall that Spyro had recounted his ordeal working with the music executive while he was signed to his record label

Replying to the situation, Paulo gave a breakdown of how much he spent on the singer, alongside how much he made from him

The intent is to get interesting as a series of revelations have been made over the last few hours considering Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro's new podcast interview with Echolab.

It will be recalled that Spyro had initially called out talent manager Ubi Franklin after revealing that they had a bone to pick.

He told the show host how Ubi had tricked him into performing at Iyanya's birthday party, adding that Davido would pay him the sum of $5000, which, in the singer's words, was less than he would usually charge.

Iyabo Ojo's Lover Paulo leaves social media abuzz with a response to Spyro. Credit: @pauloo2104, @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin, however, came forward to reveal that it was Spyro still owed him 10% of the amount paid.

In another cut of the podcast that trended, Spyro told the host that even when he was signed to Iyabo Ojo's lover's label, he was still borrowing money. He explained that whenever he needed money, he would borrow from the alleged billionaire and refund him.

On seeing these claims, Paulo replied via his Instagram story, giving a breakdown of his earnings. He stated that the total amount he spent on himself was over N12 million, while he made 0 from the "Whose Your Guy" singer.

He later reiterated that he was happy for Spyro, sparking even more reactions on social media.

See the post here:

Paulo's response triggers comments online

Read some reactions below:

@neefe_nawti:

"Na lie. You are not happy for him. Person whine you like that you say you’re happy for him. You don see mugu."

@nene_sally:

"Let’s be honest, even the “who is your guy” song was forced on us through promotions. Oga Paulo try Abeg 😂."

@karenblqk:

"I will never understand people who call out people who gave them a stepping stone. Move on in quietness, these people gave you a platform!"

@w_filmz_pictures_:

"If na 12.million don jazzy take Dey promote Rema sha we for here about Rema."

@sirluckyovm:

"Nigeria's upcoming artists are the most ungrateful. They believe you own them or do everything for them simply because you want to assist."

@omoba_ofafrica:

"Someone spending 12m as at 2017 is like spend 70m today and you have the guts to come out and say rubbish against him."

@upcakee09:

"Nobody is seeing that Spyro is entitled and petty."

Spyro claims Ubi Franklin scammed him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Spyro opened up about his issues with Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, on social media.

During a recent interview, the music star revealed how Ubi Franklin duped him with Davido’s name at an event.

Spyro’s claim was met with interesting reactions from netizens, as some noted that it was not Ubi’s first time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng