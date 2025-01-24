Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, was spotted with one of the world leaders in Paris at the Le Gala des Pièces

The singer's mum was seen having a conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron

In one of the video cuts, the Grammy Award winner was also spotted with his mother, who also doubles as his manager

It was a pleasure to see Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, link up with one of the world leaders—the president of France, Emmanuel Macron—on January 23, 2025, in Paris.

Recall that some of Nigeria's Afrobeat stars, like Victony, Davido, and Rema, were spotted in Paris. Although Davido was bashed over his choice of outfit, many still lauded him for being carefree.

In one of the videos circulating social media, Mama Burna and her child, Burna, are spotted. In the next cut, Burna Boy's mum and the President are spotted having what looks like a great conversation as they were all smiles in Paris at the Le Gala des Pièces.

The next clip showed Bose Ogulu taking a picture with the top dignitaries. The video has now circulated in cyberspace, and netizens have hailed Burna Boy's mum for being well-connected while living her best life.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Mama Burna's son and Nigerian rapper Akpi have been at loggerheads ever since the rapper allegedly made some derogatory comments about him and his career, resulting in his arrest.

Although he was recently released after two months, Speed Darlington has now demanded N300 million in compensation for his fight for his human rights.

Nigerians react to Bose Ogulu's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@u.seeofficial said:

"Mama tell him to stop looting Uranium from Burkina Faso if he cannot buy."

@iamdax1_ said:

"Where's CP's mom? In the village."

@salami_mykel said:

"She is living the good life through her Son... Supercool."

@babavazz said:

"Emmanuel Macron is into older women, so Burna Boy’s mom might just have him singing “Last Last” at the altar."

@ke_nnedy265 said:

"Speed Darlington no be cho cho cho....The real big burnboy have started odogwu moves..ur hate and blackmail im Nigeria goes no where."

@vivoice.ig said:

"Bad belle Nigerians no matter what you do or say Burna Boy is winning, winning when Una nor go fit relate to."

@dannyventures01 commented:

"Na wetin deu pain them 😂😂😂😂 haters of BurNa boy."

@melchor_mbela said:

"That's not a president, he's just another friend."

@zxeemann reacted:

"He was telling her he love older women."

Burna Boy's mother facetimes him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy's mother, was captured watching her son perform at a concert in Lagos.

In a post making the rounds online, a lady held a phone while Burna Boy's mother watched her son perform.

The gesture was warmly received by fans, who admired the singer's mother's determination and dedication to her role in supporting her son's career.

