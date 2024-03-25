Who is Ian Bohen's wife? A look at the actor's relationships

One of the most frequently asked online questions is about who Ian Bohen's wife is. You will be shocked to learn that the famous actor has never been married. However, it is no secret that he has been romantically linked to different celebrities.

Ian Bohen at Harmony Gold (L) and him at Moody Center in Austin, Texas (R). Photo: Robin L Marshall, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ian Bohen is an American actor, writer, director, and philanthropist. He is popularly known for his roles in the TV series Teen Wolf and Yellowstone. Is Ian Bohen dating? The actor has been romantically involved with some high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Ian Stuart Bohen Gender Male Date of birth 24 September 1976 Age 47 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Carmel, California, United States Current residence Carmel, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Pamela Bohen Turner Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, director, writer Instagram @ianbohen X (Twitter) @ianbohen Facebook @ianbohenofficial

Who is Ian Bohen?

The American actor was born on 24 September 1976 in Carmel, California, United States. He is 47 years old as of March 2024.

Ian commenced professional acting in 1992, starring in a minor role in the TV series The Torkelsons. Since then, he has been featured in films and TV shows such as Boy Meets World, Picket Fences, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Wind River. In 2017, he was nominated for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series at Saturn Awards.

Who is Ian Bohen's wife?

Who is Ian Bohen married to? The Hollywood actor has never married as of March 2024. However, he has been in several known romantic relationships. Below are some of Ian Bohen's past relationships.

Holland Roden (2013—2014)

Ian Bohen attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s "Teen Wolf: The Movie". Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The Teen Wolf star was reportedly in a relationship with Holland Roden in early 2013. Holland is an American actress popularly known for her role as Lydia Martin in MTV's teen drama series Teen Wolf and as Zoe Woods in Syfy's horror anthology series Channel Zero: Butcher's Block.

Holland and Ian co-starred in the TV series Teen Wolf, where the two are believed to have developed a close friendship. The duo were spotted together in many places. Their relationship lasted a year, as they parted ways in April 2014. They never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Haley Webb (2014)

Actress Haley Webb at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

After the breakup with Holland, Ian was rumoured to have dated another Teen Wolf star, Haley Webb. Haley played Jennifer Blake in Teen Wolf. This was one of Ian Bohen's relationships that was short-lived, as they allegedly broke up after dating for two months. Bohen and Haley didn't deny or confirm the rumours.

Sierra Love and Kelley Jakle (2014)

Actress Sierra Love at ArcLight Hollywood (L). Actress Kelley Jakle at Higher Ground (R). Photo: Erika Goldring, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the same year, the Yellowstone star was alleged to have also dated two actresses, Kelley Jakle and Sierra Love. The two actresses co-starred with him on the TV show Teen Wolf. Sierra Love posted a photo of Ian in 2015 on her , referring to him as her dear friend. She ended the tweet with a hashtag disclosing that Bohen was single. She tweeted:

My dear friend @IanBohen took time out of cooking sauce to help me with a self-tape audition.#HesSingleLadies

Megan Irminger (2017—2019)

Megan Irminger is also allegedly among Ian Bohen's ex-girlfriends. Megan is a fashion model featured in publications such as Elle Mexico and Teeth Magazine. The two were spotted attending events together several times.

In February 2018, Megan shared a photo with Ian on her X (Twitter) page, Happy Valentine's Day. Ian Bohen and Megan Irminger are believed to have called it quits in 2019, although the reason for the breakup remains unknown.

Is Ian Bohen single?

Since he parted ways with Megan, the actor has not been romantically linked with any other woman. However, in January 2023, rumours spread that Ian and one of his ex-girlfriends, Holland Roden, had rekindled their love. It was after they both attended the premiere of Teen Wolf in .

Is Ian Bohen gay?

Bohen's sexuality has been a subject of discussion, with many asking if he is gay. For instance, in March 2014, a via X (Twitter) whether he was gay or not. She tweeted:

Ian Bohen is gay!?

In addition, another fan sought clarification in March 2017 on whether the Teen Wolf star was gay. In August 2022, another ;

I think Ian Bohen is gay...he just gives off those vibes whenever I hear and watch him on #Yellostone TV#YELLOWSTONE.

His vocal support for the LGBTQ+ community is the reason behind the speculations. For instance, during an interview in 2014, he said:

LGBT equality is one of the biggest causes I support, and the thought of bullying someone because of who they are, who they love, or because they're not sure is horrifying to me. So if we can bring some visibility to young gay people, I'm beyond thrilled, and I'm happy to stand with [LGBT people]. I know them. I work with them. They are my best friends and they deserve the same equal treatment as every other human being.

FAQs

Who is Ian Bohen? He is an American actor, director, and writer known for his role in TV series such as Teen Wolf and Yellowstone. Where is Ian Bohen from? He was born in Carmel, California, United States. How old is Ian Bohen? He is 47 years old as of March 2024. Who is Ian Bohen's mother? His mother is called Pamela Bohen Turner. Who is Ian Bohen's wife? The actor is yet to marry. Who is Ian Bohen's girlfriend? The Hollywood actor is presumed to be single. What is Ian Bohen's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Ian Bohen's wife remains a mystery. Although he has been involved in several high-profile romances, Ian has never tied the knot. His most significant and longest-lasting relationship was with Megan Irminger, a fashion model.

The topic of "Ian Bohen's wife" continues to cause a buzz online because of his close relationship with a few female celebrities. Although he has been involved in some high-profile relationship, Ian has never tied the knot. His most significant and longest-lasting relationship was with Megan Irminger, lasting over five years.

Legit.ng recently published Ben Lawson's relationship history. Ben Lawson is an Australian actor best known for starring in movies and television shows such as Bombshell, No Strings Attached, The Little Death, and Neighbours. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

While Ben Lawson has gained significant attention for his work on screen, fans have been curious about his love life. The Australian actor has dated a few women in the entertainment industry. Discover more about his relationships and marital status.

Source: Legit.ng