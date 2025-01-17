Portable has reacted after seeing the video of Queen Dammy being rushed to the hospital for fainting over an undisclosed issue

In some recordings on Instagram, he threw shades at her and shared the questions he asked her after they tried to reconcile

His video sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about their affair

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared some videos in reaction to the clip of Queen Dammy fainting and being rushed to the hospital.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had reportedly fainted and was being taken to the hospital.

Portable shares question he asked Queen Dammy.

In some recording on his Instagram page, the Zeh Nation boss threw shades at Queen Dammy. He was on a flight with some of his boys and was asking if they had torn their tickets.

He asked loudly if their tickets had been torn as he smiled at the camera.

In another video, he said he only asked Queen Dammy if they 'tear' her and how many times they did that to her.

The music star, who climbed a table to perform, asked Queen Dammy why she fainted. He also mentioned that she was the one who said she loves him.

Not done, the Zazu crooner noted that she was lost and commented that love was a scam.

What fans said about Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialbukky_majek:

"Mannie Monnie no go like this oooo."

@gbolahan701:

"He will enter studio today or tomorrow,"

@nussyxo:

"You just dey use the girl dey boost your social media life aje and she actually gave you that power over her because as a woman why can’t she stand on her word…wetin make her return to you."

@deejaah_wears:

"Queen dammy wed portable : yo yo yo I’m kidding."

@yetty_creamy:

"No mind her na hunger dey make her love u, werey ti broke ni Iku ya jesin lo make she kpai if she wan kpai."

@deejaah_wears:

"Go and check your wife in the hospital oooo."

@sbmkiddies_backup:

"To think this dami will still go back to portable is irritating even fine man no fit drag me like this make I never waka."

@grandershair:

"They don tear our olori ooo, if uno get brain ehn dem go use u catch cruise for dis social media ajeh."Portable replied VDM over allegations

Portable replies VDM

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had reacted to the call-out made by Verydarkman about his attitude at Felebration as he shared his own side of the story and why he behaved the way he did at the event.

The singer had been accused by the social media activist of beating an artist at Felebration, and he was given a stern warning.

In the video made by Portable, he said that VDM should ask of him in Maraba, an area in Abuja. He bragged about dealing with VDM before sharing what happened at the went and why he beat the young man up.

